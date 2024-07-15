Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of weekend storms

Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Monday, more than a day after severe storms knocked down trees and power lines from Moorhead to the Twin Cities.

Utility crews were set to head back out to keep working on repairs, though another round of storms affecting parts of the state on Monday morning could complicate those efforts.

The storms late Saturday and early Sunday packed winds of more than 60 mph along with large hail as they moved southeast across the state. The winds downed trees and power lines from Pelican Rapids to the St. Cloud area to the Twin Cities. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Xcel Energy was reporting more than 27,000 of its Minnesota customers remained without power early Monday, down from more than 70,000 reported early Sunday.

In a Sunday evening update, the utility said it was “making significant progress restoring power” with about 1,250 employees working to make repairs. The greatest number of outages were in the western Twin Cities metro area.

“Xcel Energy anticipates restoring most customers’ power by Monday night, though some work will continue into Tuesday,” the utility said.

Xcel also said that customers who still don’t have power should check for damage to their home’s “mast” — the electrical connection from the service line to the home. If it’s damaged, it will need to be repaired by a licensed electrician before service can be restored.

The outages came as the Twin Cities recorded its first 90-degree reading of the summer on Sunday — meaning thousands of residents were left without fans or air conditioning in the sweltering heat. The heat and humidity also caused extra challenges for line workers.

A tree fell onto a vehicle and across a street in St. Paul early Sunday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Elsewhere in Minnesota, other utilities were working to repair smaller lingering outages from weekend storms. Lake Region Electric Cooperative reported several hundred customers without power early Monday in the Otter Tail County area. The utility said the weekend storms didn’t just knock down power lines but also completely snapped some power poles.

Another round of strong storms on Monday morning produced wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and large hail as they rolled across parts of west-central and southwest Minnesota.