Warm up with Sancocho Dominicano: a hearty stew that's a recipe for fall comfort

When that autumn chill hits the air, home cooks reach for their tried-and-true soup and stew recipes. One of Amalia Moreno-Damgaard’s is Sancocho Dominicano — a hearty dish that’s a staple in Dominican cuisine made with several kinds of meat, spices and root vegetables.



She shared her tips for making this tasty stew with All Things Considered host Tom Crann on Appetites.

Listen to the full conversation by clicking play on the audio player above. The recipe is below.

Recipe for Sancocho Dominicano

Serves 4

1/4 lb. of each: beef stew meat, chicken thighs, pork shoulder, smoked ham (all cut into 1/2-inch cubes)

Sofrito: 1 diced green bell pepper, 1 quartered medium onion, 2 large garlic cloves (chop all ingredients in food processor using the pulsing button)

2 tbsp. sour orange juice (or equal parts of orange and lime juice)

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. thyme

1 tsp. garlic powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tbsp. canola oil

1 green plantain, peeled, sliced 1/2-inch thick

1/2 small, halved acorn squash

1 ear of corn, cut into 4 pieces

1/4 lb. yuca (cassava), frozen

1/4 lb. yam (ñame or batata), peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

4 small yukon gold potatoes (with peels on)

2 small carrots, in slices 2-inch thick

1 medium bay leaf

1 bunch fresh cilantro (save some for garnish)

3 leaves culantro (whole)

1-1/2 quarts chicken stock

Directions

Season the beef, chicken, pork, and ham with the sofrito, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes.

In a large pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Brown the marinated meat, working in batches. Set aside.

Add the vegetables, the browned meat, bay leaf, cilantro, culantro and chicken stock. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Remove the acorn squash and potatoes and mash with a potato masher. Return to the pot.

Rectify the seasoning, including adding salt and pepper to taste. Remove the cooked cilantro and culantro.

Serve with white rice and avocado.