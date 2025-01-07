Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Morning Edition
Cathy Wurzer and Gracie Stockton

Curator talks archiving Walz’s bid for VP, preserving political legacies

Tim Walz arrives on stage
Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz arrives on stage before speaking at the campaign rally at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 20.
Kamil Krzacznski | AFP via Getty Images

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

With his defeat on the national stage, Gov. Tim Walz’s focus is squarely on state issues. The legislature convenes in one week, and Walz is down Democratic majorities in both the Minnesota House and Senate.

While brief, the governor’s bid for vice president will add another chapter to his legacy in politics, and the Minnesota Historical Society has gotten a jumpstart on preserving it.

Jennifer Huebscher, curator of photography and moving images at the historical society told MPR News they made the decision to document Walz’s candidacy before Election Day. Since then, they’ve put out a call for materials, especially 3-D objects.

5 of 5
Humphrey and Muskie
Hubert Humphrey won the Democratic nomination for president on the first ballot. He chose Edmund Muskie as his running mate.
Photo courtesy of the Humphrey Forum
1 of 5
People cheer on for politicians-3
Supporters cheer as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speak at a campaign rally in Eau Claire, Wis., on Aug. 7.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News
2 of 5
A basket full of campaign buttons
Gov. Tim Walz ‘Ope’ buttons for sale at a vice presidential watch party at the Loose Moose Conference Center in Mankato.
Jackson Forderer for MPR News

“It’s something that we’re looking to be proactive about and collect now because a lot of these types of things — the yard signs, pins, stickers, clothing — a lot of people throw those out once the election is over, and so it can be more difficult to acquire them,” Huebscher said.

The effort is far from new. The historical society worked swiftly to gather materials when candidates including Gov. Tim Pawlenty and former Vice President Hubert Humphrey pursued higher office. The materials range widely, including everything from candidate buttons to a curated clothing line.

3 of 3
a white green and blue skirt
The Humphrey-themed fabric was one of several items retailed by Washington, D.C., political boutique The Pharmacy, staffed by Humphrey volunteers in support of his 1968 presidential campaign.
Minnesota Historical Society
1 of 3
a political campaign pin featuring a man
Circular pin-back button promoting Tim Pawlenty's campaign for United States President, 2011.
Minnesota Historical Society
2 of 3
white apron that reads humphrey muskie
White cotton vendor's apron with red stamped design of donkey heads and "Humphrey/Muskie" over entire apron. This item was likely retailed by a political boutique in support of Hubert H. Humphrey's 1968 presidential campaign.
Minnesota Historical Society

The prized possession of the Walz campaign for the MHS team is the camo hat — and the team already has already snagged one.

“That’s just so distinctly Tim Walz,” Huebscher said delightedly. “I think it resonates with a lot of Minnesotans, hunting and outdoors and just making that connection.”

One of the biggest challenges of documenting a politician’s career, however, is waiting until they’re done with each position or poised to retire. Secondly, records can be scattered about across individuals, groups and campaign officials.

A person wears a Harris Walz cap
Minnesota DFL data intern Khoi Phan shows off his Harris Walz camo hat as election results play on screens reflected in his glasses during a results watch party in St. Paul on Nov. 5.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

“It’s often trying to coordinate who has what and how it’s organized ahead of time, and oftentimes giving some helpful hints as to what we’re looking for,” Huebscher explained.

As information sharing diversifies and increases — from the birth of the internet to digitization, to the dawn of social media to the birth of new platforms — new curveballs are tossed in archivists’ directions. Social media in particular, Huebscher said, is tough, and a challenge the entire field is grappling with.

“A lot of social media is just immediacy, going viral, getting that information and reacting to it as soon as possible,” she said. “It’s very much a living environment, and it is harder to capture that.”

Those online interactions are important but difficult to document, as well as consider what to include when Snapchat stories and Instagram reels disappear and Facebook photos can be heavily filtered. To try and capture public sentiment, MHS asks donors to share a story about why they acquired the item they’re giving, too.

A person climbs onto a bus with Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz on it.
The Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor Party campaign bus idles outside the AFL-CIO Labor Federation building in St. Paul on Oct. 31.
Dana Ferguson | MPR News

Defining a legacy can be quite individual, Huebscher said, but MHS’s approach hinges on acquiring materials and then making them accessible to the public.

“And it’s how people choose to use these materials and engage with these materials, share stories, what resonates with them,” Huebscher said. “When you think about political legacies in particular, you know they don’t stand alone. They’re built on those who came before us, and then they’ll impact those who come after us.”

MHS will follow that directive with Walz, and for those who succeed him.

“As that adds to materials that we have from other politicians who may have influenced him in the past, and will ultimately, I think, as we get records of those who come after him, really give us a good story,Huebscher said.