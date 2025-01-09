As avian flu hits Minnesota's wild birds, here's what to watch for and how to help

Bird flu, or avian influenza, has spread far beyond commercial and backyard poultry flocks, and is now affecting other animals like cows and humans. The virus is now also sickening wild birds. As a result, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota is sounding the alarm.

The center said on social media that it’s admitting multiple wild birds sick with the flu every week — sometimes several in a day.

Tami Vogel, executive director of the center, said the cold weather has had no effect on the hardy virus. As birds migrate in flocks, the disease spreads among them.

“We’re seeing it in swans, mainly waterfowl,” Vogel said. “Passerines are songbirds that we have in our backyards really aren’t known reservoirs of it.”

There’s no need to take down bird feeders, she said, unless you have turkeys congregating under them as the birds can be reservoirs for the virus. She also expects cases to decrease as migration slows.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, presents neurologic symptoms like unsteadiness, “a drunken waddle,” tremors and seizing. As it’s a zoonotic disease and can spread to humans, Vogel said advises people precautions if attempting to rescue an ill bird.

Throat and rectal swab samples are collected from a duck to test for the presence of avian influenza. Waterfowl can often carry a variety of avian influenza viruses without becoming sick. Dan Gunderson | MPR News 2022

“So even if it’s a swan that has a broken wing, or a duck that’s been hit by a car… that means donning gloves, disposable gloves, ideally,” she said. “Put it into a box that you’re not going to want back from us. You know, don’t use a pet carrier.”

Vogel also suggested cracking the windows and donning a mask when transporting waterfowl in a vehicle.

To help curb the spread of bird flu, Gov. Tim Walz recently announced $1.27 million in state funds to study the virus’s impact on Minnesota wildlife. The University of Minnesota is leading research efforts, which includes testing 9,000 samples from free-ranging birds and mammals.