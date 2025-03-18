Blizzard warnings, school closings Wednesday across parts of southern Minnesota

A spring storm is forecast to bring blizzard conditions to a swath of southern Minnesota on Wednesday — and ahead of that, some school districts are canceling classes or moving to online learning.

Rochester Public Schools is among the districts that will be closed Wednesday. Austin is among the districts moving to online learning. Find a complete list below.

Blizzard warnings run from early Wednesday morning through Wednesday night from Jackson east to Albert Lea, Owatonna, Preston, Rochester and Wabasha.

The National Weather Service says those areas may see 4 to 8 inches of snow, along with northwest winds gusting to more than 50 miles per hour. That combination could lead to whiteout conditions at times.

Winter storm warnings extend from Winona into western Wisconsin, where snowfall may also exceed a half-foot — but winds may not be as strong.

To the north and south of the blizzard and winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories are in place for Wednesday. That includes Worthington, Mankato and the southern Twin Cities metro area, where several inches of snow are possible.

The north metro may see little if any snow accumulation.

While large parts of Minnesota saw few storms and well-below-normal snowfall for much of the winter, March has been a lot more active. Wednesday’s storm will hit exactly two weeks after another weather system brought more than a foot of snow to parts of southern Minnesota.

School delays, closings for March 19

Closed

Chatfield

Fairmont Area

Hayfield

Kasson-Mantorville

LeRoy-Ostrander

Rochester

Rushford-Peterson

Southland

E-learning day

Alden-Conger

Austin

Blooming Prairie

Ellsworth, Wis.

Fillmore Central

Grand Meadow

Kingsland

Lyle

Martin County West

Nicollet

Owatonna

Pine Island

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Riverland Community College — Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna campuses

Stewartville

Triton

United South Central

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

This list will be updated as additional closings and delays are reported.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages and on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: