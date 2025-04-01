Lawsuit: U student 'feared he was being kidnapped' by ICE

A man from Turkey who’s studying business at the University of Minnesota on a student visa “feared he was being kidnapped” when plainclothes federal officers handcuffed him outside his St. Paul home and drove him away in an unmarked vehicle Thursday morning.

According to a federal lawsuit, Doğukan Günaydin, was stripped of his phone and belongings, taken to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in St. Paul, “and was left waiting for hours on end without access to his family, friends or attorney.”

University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham first notified faculty, staff, and students about the arrest Friday evening, but the university declined to identify Günaydin or provide additional information about his arrest. The first details emerged in a lawsuit filed by Twin Cities immigration attorney Hannah Brown, who did not respond to a request for comment from MPR News.

Günaydin was the first of two Minnesota college students arrested by ICE. On Monday, Minnesota State University, Mankato President Edward Inch informed the campus community in an email on Monday that immigration authorities detained the unnamed student Friday at an off-campus residence “for reasons that are unknown to us.” Inch added that MSU received no information from ICE, and the agency didn’t request any information from the school. The arrests were the focus of protests over the weekend in Minneapolis and Monday at the University of Minnesota.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Günaydin was still being held in the Sherburne County Jail, which contracts with the federal government to hold ICE detainees and others in federal custody.

Over the past month, the Trump administration has targeted foreign students for removal who’ve participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations or have spoken out against Israel’s war in Gaza. The Department of Homeland Security, without identifying Günaydin, said in a statement Monday that his arrest “is not related to student protests. The individual in question was arrested after a visa revocation by the State Dept. related to a prior criminal history for a DUI.”

In his lawsuit, Günaydin acknowledges his conviction for driving while intoxicated. According to Hennepin County court documents, an officer stopped Günaydin in downtown Minneapolis on June 24, 2023, and a preliminary breath test found that he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20, or more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Günaydin pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor DWI in March 2024 and a judge sentenced him to community service, fined him $450, and put him on supervised probation for two years.

Brown, Günaydin’s attorney, argues in the lawsuit petition that “a conviction for driving while intoxicated is not a reason” for a university or the Department of Homeland Security to terminate a student visa.

But Brown writes that a DHS official accessed the government’s Student and Exchange Visitor Information System Thursday afternoon, seven hours after Günaydin’s arrest, and terminated his student visa.

Brown adds that her client was told he’d have a hearing before an immigration judge on April 8, but “was given no documents explaining the charges against him,” and Brown notes that there is no pending case against Günaydin in the Executive Office for Immigration Review court system.

“Doğukan remains in ICE custody with no hearing scheduled with EOIR and no understanding of what the charges against him are or may be.”