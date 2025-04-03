5 international college students in Mankato have records terminated by DHS

Five international students at Minnesota State University, Mankato have had their Student Exchange Visitor Information System records terminated by the Department of Homeland Security.

University President Edward Inch made the announcement in an email to students and staff Wednesday. Inch said university staff ran a status check and found that the Department of Homeland Security had terminated the students' records without notifying the university.

Inch said staff are working with the students and referring them to legal help. "This situation is unlike any we have navigated before,” he said.

MPR News reached out to the university to get clarification on when each student's program was set to end and has not yet received a response.

The announcement comes just days after immigration authorities detained another international student at Minnesota State University, Mankato and a University of Minnesota student in the Twin Cities.

This is a developing story. More reporting to come.