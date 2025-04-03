Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
MPR News Staff

5 international college students in Mankato have records terminated by DHS

A drone shot of a campus
A drone shot of the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus. The university announced its five-year agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield in opening The Rural Behavioral Health Clinic in Mankato that will service the southcentral region of the state.
Courtesy of Minnesota State University, Mankato

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Five international students at Minnesota State University, Mankato have had their Student Exchange Visitor Information System records terminated by the Department of Homeland Security.

University President Edward Inch made the announcement in an email to students and staff Wednesday. Inch said university staff ran a status check and found that the Department of Homeland Security had terminated the students' records without notifying the university.

Inch said staff are working with the students and referring them to legal help. "This situation is unlike any we have navigated before,” he said.

MPR News reached out to the university to get clarification on when each student's program was set to end and has not yet received a response.

The announcement comes just days after immigration authorities detained another international student at Minnesota State University, Mankato and a University of Minnesota student in the Twin Cities.

This is a developing story. More reporting to come.