In Focus presents Locked Out: The path from incarceration to inclusion

Minnesota’s recidivism rate has improved over the years, with fewer people being sent back to prison within three years of being released. But what happens when they try to secure a job or find housing?

MPR News and partner Tech Dump presents this In Focus event, a conversation hosted by Angela Davis about the challenges faced by Minnesota’s formerly incarcerated residents upon re-entry into the community and how we can become a more welcoming state. Watch a recording of the discussion above.

Twin Cities-based Tech Dump is one of the largest collectors and recyclers of electronic waste in Minnesota. The nonprofit operates as a social enterprise that provides jobs and training for adults facing barriers to employment.

Nadine Graves is a public defender who has represented hundreds of people charged with criminal offenses ranging from misdemeanors to felonies. She currently represents parents in child protection civil cases and is chair of the board for the nonprofit We Are All Criminals, an organization working to challenge people’s perceptions of what it means to be “criminal.” The daughter of Liberian immigrants, Graves holds degrees from Delaware State University and Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Richard McLemore II is the executive director of McLemore Holdings, an African American, culturally inclusive organization focused on providing holistic professional development workshops, renters and homebuyers education courses, wealth building courses and healing circles to people in need, including to formerly incarcerated community members. He was previously the housing director for Ujamaa Place, which serves primarily African American men ages 18 to 30 from the Twin Cities metro area. He has also worked with the city of St. Paul’s ETHOS diversion program and serves on the board of directors for We Are All Criminals.

Brother Shane M. Price is the co-founder of The Power of the People Leadership Institute, where he is the lead trainer. The personal development and leadership training program has been offered to offenders at the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Faribault since December 2005 and has since expanded to facilities in Lino Lakes, Moose Lake and Rush City. He also directs the program’s two re-entry houses in north Minneapolis. He previously worked for Hennepin County as an administrative assistant, research analyst and as coordinator of the African American Men Project.

Josh Wilson works in public works for the city of Minneapolis. He is a graduate of Tech Dump’s job training program that works with formerly incarcerated adults. After Wilson was incarcerated for a fourth time in 2010, he says he was tired of his lifestyle and wanted something different. After returning home after his sentence, he says he found God and a mentor who still helps him today.

MPR News’ In Focus is a series of convenings we are committed to leading on Minnesota’s persistent racial disparities. Through conversations with community leaders that are shaped by our curious, engaged audience, MPR News hopes to encourage new connections and relationships that will help Minnesota communities make progress toward equity and inclusion.