Aspen Ideas Festival: Stopping the violence in America's cities

Panel on violence Riccardo Savi | The Aspen Institute

A discussion from the Aspen Ideas Festival about how to stop the violence in America's cities. A Chicago pastor, the Cook County Sheriff and a former high school principal turned philanthropist share their insights.

They say violence is not amenable to a quick political solution, but offer up some promising strategies.

Thomas Dart is the Cook County Sheriff and a former Illinois State Representative, Corey Brooks is the pastor of New Beginnings Church in Chicago and founder of H.O.O.D. and Liz Dozier is a former high school principal, now with the philanthropic group, Chicago Beyond.

Moderated by Ron Brownstein of The Atlantic, on June 27, 2017 at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.