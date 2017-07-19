Aspen Ideas Festival: Rural Realities, Problems and Opportunities

The panel "Rural Realities" discussed the concerns of rural Americans. From left to right: Kelly Ryan, Rob Riley, Molly Hemstreet and Melissa Block.

Three speakers suggest ways small communities can find a better future: Molly Hemstreet of Morganton, North Carolina, Rob Riley of New Hampshire, and Kelly Ryan of Wisconsin Rapids.

Kelly Ryan is the CEO of the Wisconsin Rapids philanthropic group, Incourage. She was joined on the panel at this summer's Aspen Ideas Festival by Rob Riley of The Northern Forest Center based in Concord, New Hampshire, and Molly Hemstreet, the founder of Opportunity Threads in Morganton, North Carolina.

NPR special correspondent Melissa Block has been traveling to, and reporting from, smaller communities around the country, and she moderated this panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival on June 29, 2017.