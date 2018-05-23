Appetites: New Minnesota chefs who impress the best chef in the Midwest

Gavin Kaysen is executive chef and owner of Spoon and Stable Restaurant in Minneapolis.

Gavin Kaysen is this year's Best Chef in the Midwest, at least according to the prestigious James Beard awards.

Since winning the "rising star" award a decade ago, Kaysen has established himself in the Twin Cities with his restaurant Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis, and opening Bellecour in Wayzata just last year.

He joined Tom Crann to talk about why it means so much to win the award for Minnesota, and how restaurateurs are changing the way they treat the people cooking and serving your food to make the profession more sustainable.

