Jayme's family expected to speak at Jake Patterson's sentencing

Jake Patterson appears for his preliminary hearing at Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wis., on Feb. 6, 2019.

The man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a western Wisconsin teen after killing her parents last fall is due to be sentenced at a hearing Friday.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Jayme Closs' family is expected to give a statement at the sentencing.

Jake Patterson, 21, admitted that he fatally shot James and Denise Closs of Barron, Wis., just before 1 a.m. Oct. 15 before kidnapping their daughter, Jayme.

The 13-year-old escaped from Patterson's cabin about 70 miles north of Barron after 88 days in captivity and sought help from neighbors. Authorities apprehended Patterson minutes later.

He pleaded guilty in March to two counts of premeditated murder and a count of kidnapping.

Prosecutors dropped a fourth count of armed burglary. And the district attorney in Douglas County, where Patterson held Jayme, said he would not bring additional charges.

Patterson faces life in prison.