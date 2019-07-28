Tornado sightings, damage reported as severe storms move across Minnesota

Storm clouds blow in over St. Paul in this file photo from June 4, 2019.

Updated: 7:22 p.m. | Posted: 4:49 p.m.

Several possible tornadoes were reported in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon as severe thunderstorms moved across the region.

Spotters in McLeod County west of the Twin Cities reported a tornado near Biscay at 3:16 p.m. and near Silver Lake at 3:40 p.m.; it was not immediately clear whether the reports were two separate tornadoes or a single one. Photos and video posted to social media appeared to confirm those reports.

The National Weather Service said law enforcement officials reported a possible tornado near Foley at 4:03 p.m.

And a storm moving through the northern Twin Cities metro produced a possible tornado spotted by a firefighter near Forest Lake at 4:29 p.m. and law enforcement officials near Lindstrom at 4:40 p.m.

That last storm, which moved from eastern Anoka into northern Washington and Chisago counties, downed trees — including some that fell on houses in the Scandia area, according to officials in Washington County. KARE-TV reported the wall of a garage at one home was blown out by the storm.

McLeod County Emergency Management Director Kevin Mathews said the tornado sighted in his county caused damage to trees, outbuildings and power lines near Biscay. There were no immediate reports of widespread major damage.

If you have damage reports or photos of the storms and can safely send them, please email them to newsroom@mpr.org.

A tornado watch that had been in effect for the Twin Cities metro area was canceled as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Find severe weather updates on MPR’s live weather blog.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.