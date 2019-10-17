It’s snow joke: Feds see another snowier-than-normal winter on the way

A new winter weather outlook indicates chances are good that Minnesota will see a snowy winter again.

A swath of the country from Montana, across the Dakotas, through most of Minnesota and Wisconsin and all the way to western Ohio may get a winter that’s snowier than average, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center reported Thursday.

“We have a greater-than-normal chance of having a wetter-than-normal winter. We're in the 40 to 50 percent range for that. So it's not like its guaranteed to happen,” said Chris O'Brien, a meteorologist with the Twin Cities National Weather Service office.

“It's been a wet year and it looks like it’s going to continue,” he added. “We're only approximately 2 and a half inches from the annual record, and we still have over two months to go.”

While the temperature outlook has most of the north-central part of the country seeing normal temperatures this winter, warmer-than-normal temperatures are likely for most of the rest of the nation.





