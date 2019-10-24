AM Update: St. Paul's new homeless shelter is already full

Catholic Charities CEO Tim Marx stands in front of the new Dorothy Day Residence opening at agency's campus in downtown St. Paul.

Good morning. Here are 259 words of what you need to know to start your Thursday.

More cool fall weather. Statewide highs in the lower 40s. Greater Minnesota could see lows in the mid 20s. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Catholic Charities has opened a six-story homeless shelter in downtown St. Paul. It was full on day one, despite the group having more than 500 beds available. The cause: homelessness in the region has increased five times the national rate in recent years.

Also in St. Paul, racist threats against the mayor. The most recent threat against Melvin Carter was a voicemail left at his office saying the mayor would "pay for it" and put "bulletproof windows" if taxes increase. All this is over a dispute with how the city collects trash.

Could Minnesota become the next state to allow college athletes to make money? Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, says he will introduce a bill that’d let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements. He says it’s a “matter of fairness.”

A North Dakota senator is doubling down on his attacks of Ilhan Omar. State Sen. Oley Larsen, a Republican, had posted a fake picture of the congresswoman. After finding out it wasn’t a real image, he refused to apologize to Omar and said she’s “sympathetic” to extremists, without providing anything to back the claim.

St. Cloud has been called the worst place to be Somali in Minnesota. But a new series from the St. Cloud Times aims to go deeper and examine how residents are hopeful the city can “work through the conflict that’s plagued the city for the past decade.”

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.