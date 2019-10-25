MPR News AM Update: Why the Vikings game met protest

The Minnesota Vikings and Washington, D.C. NFL Franchise's logos are seen on the side of US Bank Stadium as a Native American dancer performs in the park across the street during a protest again the franchise's name in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Sunny and warmer to start the weekend. Highs across most of the state in the lower and mid 50s, aside from some 40s in the north. Dry skies until Sunday when rain starts in the north and turns to scattered showers as it moves south. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Enjoy this milder weather while you can ... MPR News meteorologist Paul Huttner reports rumors of snow and certain cold next week.

The Washington football team lost, and so did its name. The Vikings beat their opponents, who also encountered hundreds of people protesting their name. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, joined in protesting the team’s racist name. "When you take humanity away from our people, you don't have to pass policies that are supportive of our people and communities. You can roll right over our communities," Flanagan said.

Amy Klobuchar’s campaign is hanging on. In fact, she’s up to 3 percent in a new Quinnipiac University poll. That means she has qualified for next month’s Democratic presidential debate, which, as of now, will feature nine candidates.

The former Children’s Theatre teacher found liable in rape is back in the U.S. Jason McClean fled to Mexico to avoid a trial, but is reportedly back in the states and managing his bar in Oakland, Calif. MPR News’ Marianne Combs continues her deep reporting into the theater’s history of sexual abuse of children.

Older kids wait much longer for adoption than younger ones. MPR News’ Jiwon Choi digs into the long road many older kids face while waiting for their adoptive parent: “Adoptees from the oldest age group — ages 15 to 18 — waited 805 days on average to find a permanent home in 2017. For the youngest group — birth through age 3 — that was 303 days.”

Permits for the PolyMet mine will remain on hold. The state appeals court maintained its suspension of two key permits for the controversial northern Minnesota copper-nickel mine proposal.

