MPR News AM Update: Effort to find $100 million in state health spending off to a slow start

Damage from severe storms is seen at the Faribault Municipal Airport on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Faribault, Minn. The storms swept across the region Thursday night, producing several tornadoes.

Good morning and welcome to a new week! Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Arctic chill arrives in Minnesota. Highs in the upper teens in the metro area with single-digit lows Monday night. Statewide highs in the mid-teens to lower 20s. Lowest wind-chill temps 0 to minus 5 degrees in the metro; minus 5 to 10 for western and southern Minnesota. More on Updraft. | Forecast

A commission aiming to find $100 million in state health spending is having a rough start. Some members of the blue ribbon commission on health and human services are already worried they won't be able to finish the job by their deadline next fall.

30th homicide in St. Paul Sunday evening. A man was shot to death in the city’s North End neighborhood. An MPR News analysis recently found the number of shooting deaths in the city and the frequency at which guns have been used to kill are the highest in more than two decades.

An event helps southern Minnesotans better prepare for the next natural disaster. In the wake of severe storms, flooding and tornados in the past couple of years, officials in Rice County are hosting the free event in Faribault Tuesday night where residents can learn more about emergency preparedness.

Gophers No. 7 in the national poll after the big win over Penn State. It’s the highest ranking for Minnesota since it reached No. 5 in the AP poll in 1962.

Saturday was the 2019 deer hunting opener in Minnesota. Whether you're a seasoned hunter or you're just getting started, what's your favorite hunting story from any season? Share your story with us here!

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.

Find the radio lineup for Monday, Nov. 11 here.