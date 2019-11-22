MPR News AM Update: Fiona Hill’s day at the impeachment hearings

Fiona Hill, the National Security Council's former senior director for Europe and Russia testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

A cooler start to the weekend. Twin Cities highs in the mid 30s with lows in the mid 20s overnight. Southwest winds between 5 and 15 mph. Statewide, clear with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Russia expert Fiona Hill dominated Day 5 of impeachment inquiry hearings. She attacked Republicans for promoting a “fictional narrative” on Ukraine that distracted from political interference by Russians. And in Minnesota, some residents of Ukranian descent are dismayed by the hearings: “Ukraine is getting slam-dunked right now. And that really bothers me,” musician Peter Ostroushko told MPR News.

It’s signup time for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans. Plans will be cheaper overall, but it’s always important to read the fine print because it could really mean your costs will increase. Also, there’s a legal battle that could overturn the entire law. NPR reports on what you need to know about the ACA market.

Paper or plastic? If Minneapolis city leaders get their way, either one will cost you. Council members are expected to vote Friday on a plan to require grocery stores and other retailers to charge customers 5 cents for every bag they take.

Amazon pulls skin-lightening creams from site after demands from Minnesota activists. The retail giant removed the products after an online petition and a full-page newspaper ad demanded Amazon stop selling creams designed to lighten people’s skin.

The TSA reopens the Intercontinental Hotel checkpoint Friday. TSA claimed it wanted to close the new gate due to it being underused, but the decision riled MSP airport officials who feared longer passenger wait times as holiday travel approached.

Another produce recall hits Minnesota. This time, it’s possible E. coli contamination in 75,000 pounds of salad products made by the New Jersey-based Missa Bay. Head here for more, then check your fridge if needed.

Minnesota Nice or passive aggressive? Turns out there’s a history behind the (in)famous phrase that so defines how outsiders perceive us. Whether you believe the niceness is a truly Minnesotan quality or an inauthentic display of “don’t talk to me but OK,” there’s probably something you didn’t know in this piece.

Ask away with anything you’re curious about in Minnesota. All our Ask a ‘sotan questions come from readers. Pose your idea for a future article here.



