MPR News AM Update: The risks of low-premium health insurance

Fifty-four-year-old Laura Lehner started looking for alternatives to her $630-a-month ACA coverage. “I’m just at a loss. I can’t afford that much money every month,” she said.

Good morning and welcome to the holiday week. Here’s what you need to know to start your Monday.

A mild start to the week. Twin Cities highs in the mid 40s with afternoon wind gusts up to 30 mph and nighttime lows around 30. Statewide, snow is likely in the North and highs range from mid 30s to mid 40s. More on Updraft. | Forecast

And heads up: looks like a storm is on its way. Winter storms are predicted for the Twin Cities and much of central and southern Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling.

Cheaper isn’t always better. In fact, it can be catastrophic when it comes with hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical expenses. Trump administration changes to the Affordable Care Act allow people to buy non-compliant health plans without paying a fee. Despite the lower premiums, these plans can be junk. This story by MPR News’ Mark Zdechlik explores why.

Wills don’t always need money or stuff. As Peter Cox reports, interest is growing in ethical wills — or those which pass down life lessons and guidance. “Particularly for aging people ... we have a responsibility and that is to pass on what our learning and what our experience has been in our lifetimes, so that that wisdom can be used by the next generations.”

Minnesota’s mussels are among the most endangered species here. But there is hope, Kirsti Marohn reports. Conservation and reintroduction efforts have helped mussels make a resurgence. Minneapolis is using them for their ability to be the “canary in the coal mine,” indicating problems with a river’s health.

Don’t subpoena the whistleblower. “Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday that subpoenaing the whistleblower who helped spark the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump ‘would be a serious, serious mistake,’” reports The Hill’s Justine Coleman.

Take a hike and help your health. Euan Kerr reports on Minnesotans who are promoting the Japanese practice of “forest bathing” — attention-filled walks they say may improve physical and mental health.

What’re you curious about in Minnesota? All our Ask a ‘sotan questions come from readers. Pose your idea for a future article here.

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.

Here’s the radio lineup for Monday, Nov. 25.