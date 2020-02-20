Thursday a.m. update: ‘Are you trying to say that I'm dumb?’

Listen

A chilly morning, but warmer as the day goes on. The Twin Cities will have wind chills around minus 24 in the morning but highs around 14 later in the day. Statewide, sunny with highs in the midteens to lower 20s during the day. Nighttime lows range from 6 to 12 statewide. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Amy Klobuchar isn’t a big fan of Pete Buttigieg. The Minnesota senator argued with the former South Bend, Ind., mayor over a recent incident where she appeared to forget the Mexican president’s name. “Are you trying to say that I'm dumb?” Klobuchar asked Buttigieg during their exchange. Klobuchar has had words with Buttigieg before, and she doubled down after the debate when CNN host Erin Burnett suggested she “tussled” with the former mayor. “That’s such a nice euphemism,” responded a grinning Klobuchar.

And none of the Democrats like Michael Bloomberg. The billionaire presidential contender took heat from all of his Democratic rivals. Wednesday night’s Las Vegas debate was the first for Bloomberg. Read a recap of the debate.

Another overt racist incident has happened in Chaska. This time, a high school sophomore wore blackface in a TikTok video. "This is not the first time this has happened,” Donta Hughes, a parent with three kids at Chaska High School, told reporter Elizabeth Shockman. Read about this incident and its shameful place in the suburb’s history.

Minnesota loons are getting some help after all. A state Senate committee has cleared the path for $1.2 million to launch a program to encourage anglers to use lead-free tackle. Lead causes 11 to 12 percent of deaths for the state bird. The funding had been delayed thanks to Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria.

A Minneapolis Uber driver is challenging Ilhan Omar. Haji Yussuf is making a bid for Omar’s seat representing Minneapolis 5th District in the U.S. House. “Most of her ideas are national ideas, the larger progressive movement ideas,” Yussuf, 44, told Sahan Journal. “She’s just repeating those. It’s not something unique that she has come up with.”

Remember Standing Rock? I hope so. Well, the Dakota Access oil pipeline at the center of the massive protest in 2016 and 2017 could start moving more oil. Three Republicans on a North Dakota regulatory board voted unanimously to allow the pipeline’s capacity to increase.

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn is being treated for stage 4 kidney cancer. Still, the southeastern Minnesota congressman is seeking reelection in 2020. “I’ve been able to do my job, make hundreds of stops across the 1st District, hold 18 town hall meetings and make 39 round trips to and from Washington, D.C.,” he said in the statement. “This disease has not and will not deter me. I will keep fighting cancer.“

What’s better: the Mississippi River or the North Shore? Pick your favorite in the latest round of our contest for Minnesota’s most-loved thing.

