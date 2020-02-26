Wednesday a.m. update: Your neighbor probably supports refugee resettlement

Colder for Wednesday, but warmth is coming. Twin Cities highs in the mid-20s with nighttime lows around 9. Statewide, highs between 15 and 25 with evening lows from minus 5 to 5. However, we should be back in the 40s next week. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Most Minnesotans support allowing refugees to settle in their communities. A new MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll that found 59 percent of people support refugee resettlement.

"People don’t choose to uproot their lives and move to another country for fun.” That’s what poll respondent Jeremy Wendt told reporter Riham Feshir. “They do it because they’re making very difficult decisions that I and my family have never been faced with."

Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg took the hits in Tuesday’s Democratic debate. Albeit for very different reasons. Reports the AP: “Democrats unleashed a roaring assault against Bernie Sanders and seized on Mike Bloomberg’s past with women in the workplace during a contentious debate Tuesday night that tested the strength of the two men at the center of the party’s presidential nomination fight. As the undeniable Democratic front-runner, Sanders faced the brunt of the attacks for much of the night, and for one of the few times, fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren was among the critics.”

Meanwhile on the Amy Klobuchar campaign, there’s pressure for the Minnesota senator to drop out of the race, as the Star Tribune reports. And the Hill notes that Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden face similar pressure as Sanders adds to his lead.

There’s a lot of fake news out there, and we can help. From questioning how the site makes money to figuring out who its writers are, there are several tried and true ways to vet a news source. Plus, we just posted a bunch of toolkits for identifying fake images, “deepfake” videos and more.

Fargo, N.D., and Moorhead, Minn., are already bracing for flooding. There’s a 10 percent probability the Red River will reach 39 feet this year, the AP reports, and city leaders are preparing by preparing to fill 250,000 sandbags.

We know you have an opinion on this state. And the latest round of our contest for Minnesota’s most-loved thing is ready for your votes. Get to it.

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.