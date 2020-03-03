Tuesday a.m. update: Klobuchar is out and primary day is here

Good morning and happy Super Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Mild and windy. Twin Cities temps in the lower 40s with 10 to 15 mph winds. Statewide, mostly cloudy with highs from the mid-30s to lower 40s. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Join us for ongoing live coverage and results today. Tell us about your voting story and let us know if you see anything suspicious at your polling location.

The ‘Klomentum’ has come to a halt. Amy Klobuchar has dropped from the presidential race, joining Pete Buttigieg in throwing her endorsement to Joe Biden. That leaves five Democrats still in the running with Bernie Sanders leading the way.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg aligning behind Biden helps shore up the Dems’ moderate ticket. The trio had spent months battling for voters before coalescing behind the former vice president, who was recently buoyed by a decisive victory in South Carolina’s primaries.

If it's not obvious yet, it’s Super Tuesday. Be sure to follow along with our live blog for the latest updates from Minnesota and the rest of the nation. We’ll have reporters fanned out across the state with constant updates on MPRnews.org and on the radio.

And it’s not too late to vote. Same-day registration still applies for the presidential primary and polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday in Minnesota. Find your polling place here and answers to any other question here.

Minnesota has a “silent epidemic” of post-traumatic stress disorder. Minnesota law now makes it easier for first responders to claim workers’ compensation insurance for PTSD, as MPR News’ Alisa Roth reports, but some cities are concerned with how to pay for the care.

State health officials are ready to test for COVID-19. That is, once the new coronavirus begins to show up in Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz says the state will be able to test up to 100 cases a day. The virus hasn’t shown up here yet, but it has killed at least six people in Washington state.

As COVID-19 continues spreading, we want to help with your information needs. Submit your questions about the disease caused by the new coronavirus here.

— Cody Nelson, MPR News

