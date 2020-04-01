Daily dose of sweetness: Goats take over empty Welsh town (and no, we're not kidding)

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno Tuesday in Wales. The goats normally live on the rocky Great Orme but are occasional visitors to the seaside town. A local councillor told the BBC that the herd was drawn by the lack of people due to the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine measures.

The streets belong to the goats now.

A small herd of wild Kashmiri goats is taking advantage of the empty streets in Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic. The coastal town of Llandudno has effectively been taken over as people stay in their homes to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Billy the Kid Inver Grove Heights cops finally nab America's Goat Wanted

According to the BBC, the herd of about 122 usually ventures from the rocky Great Orme into Llandudno during bad weather.

But one town councillor said she believes the lack of people has emboldened them.

"There are very few visitors on the top [of the Orme], so they have come down in their droves," Carol Marubbi told the BBC. "There isn't anyone else around so they probably decided they may as well take over."

From acts of kindness and sweet gestures to inspirational signs, these are some of the ways Minnesotans are lifting one another during the coronavirus pandemic.

Discover something that brightens your day? We may include it here. Email it to nyang@mpr.org.