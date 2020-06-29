Four former cops charged in Floyd killing set to make court appearance

A woman takes in the memorial for George Floyd near the site of his death on Juneteenth in south Minneapolis on June 19.

The former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd are due in court again Monday.

Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are scheduled to appear before Judge Peter Cahill at 12:15 p.m. for a pre-trial hearing in a courtroom at the Hennepin County Jail.

Chauvin — who's seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes — is charged with murder. The others are accused of aiding and abetting murder.

The four have not entered pleas. Kueng and Lane are out of jail on bond. Chauvin and Thao remain in custody.

Defense attorneys for Chauvin, Kueng, Lane and Thao made the rare move Friday of consenting to electronic media coverage of the hearings.

Their lawyers said state and local officials have made inappropriate comments about the cases, and cameras are necessary to "let a cleansing light shine on these proceedings."

But in Minnesota, both parties must consent to having any pre-conviction hearings televised — and prosecutors did not give consent.

In denying the request from media organizations including MPR News, Cahill said audio and video coverage would violate court rules and risk tainting a potential jury pool.

Cahill says he'll decide later on coverage of the trial itself.