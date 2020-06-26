A mural of George Floyd has been painted at the Cup Foods site where Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police and later died in custody. An attorney representing one of the former officers said Thursday broadcasting the cases to the public is crucial to ensuring a fair trial.

The former police officers charged in the George Floyd killing are asking a judge to allow media outlets to broadcast all pre-trial and trial proceedings in the case.

In an unusual request filed late Thursday, an attorney representing one of the former officers says broadcasting the cases to the public is crucial to ensuring a fair trial during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited public access.

“The Defendants argue that this relief is necessary to provide the Defendants with a fair trial in light of the State’s and other governmental actors multiple inappropriate public comments,” wrote Thomas Plunkett, who is representing former officer J. Alexander Kueng “and to assure an open hearing in light of the ongoing pandemic.”

Plunkett said in the filing that he’s consulted with the other officers’ attorneys, and they indicated their consent for audio and visual coverage of all four cases. He added that prosecutors have not responded with their position.

Plunkett added that state and local officials have made “inappropriate comments” about the case, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo calling the killing a “murder.”

The former officers want audio and visual coverage to “let a cleansing light shine on these proceedings," according to the court filing.

Kueng, along with Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, face criminal charges in Floyd’s Memorial Day killing.

Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. He faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degre murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other officers face aiding and abetting charges.