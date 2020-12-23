Blizzard wallops Minnesota: 70 mph winds, vehicle rescues. Now comes the bitter cold

We’ll have a white Christmas after all.

A winter storm blasted through Minnesota Wednesday with winds as high as 70 mph and blowing snow that stranded motorists, closed freeways and grounded flights on one of the most anticipated air travel days since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Late Wednesday, the snowfall began easing, but not the high winds. That means blowing snow will continue to re-cover roadways that may have been cleared by plows. Travel conditions will remain dangerous across Minnesota into early Thursday.

Impassable roads, canceled flights

Portland Avenue in Burnsville, Minn., had near whiteout conditions as a winter storm picked up in intensity on Wednesday. Chris Juhn for MPR News

Whiteout conditions and drifting snow led to dozens of stranded motorists and road closures throughout Minnesota. Numerous travel advisories urged motorists to stay off the road and several highways were shut down altogether

Eastbound Interstate 94 was closed between Monticello and Rogers, west of Minneapolis, for three hours due a multi-vehicle crash and pileup.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that through 9 p.m., it responded to more than 370 crashes, more than 400 vehicles that ran off the road and 30 jackknifed semis.

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday evening ordered the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance and emergency relief services for stranded motorists during the storm. The Guard was activated in Renville and Martin counties, and opened its armories in Olivia and Fairmont to be used as a temporary shelter.

Meanwhile, flyers traveling for the holidays found plenty of flight cancellations or delays.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul airport had experienced about 300 flight cancellations and 40 delays as of Wednesday afternoon, airport spokesperson Patrick Hogan said. It was expected to be the third busiest day of the Christmas holiday travel period, behind this upcoming Sunday and Saturday, he said.

Earlier in the day, a large gathering of people showed up at Hector International Airport in Fargo, N.D., only to discover that most of the flights had been canceled due to high winds and low visibilities.

“Today was going to be probably our busiest day since COVID hit or definitely just before Thanksgiving,” said Shawn Dobberstein, Fargo Airport Authority executive director. “Our building was pretty full this morning when American, Delta, United decided to cancel some flights.”

Severe thunderstorm-level winds

Wind gusts as high as 70 mph were recorded near Lake Benton, Minn., Wednesday. Many Minnesota locations reported wind gusts between 50 and 66 mph.

Wind gusts Wednesday Twin Cities National Weather Service

Snowfall totals

Camilla Cruz, a float nurse at North Memorial Health Hospital, shovels her driveway in Robbinsdale, Minn. Aaron Lavinsky | Star Tribune via AP

The Twin Cities National Weather Service noted it will be difficult to measure snow depth from the storm because of all the high winds and blowing snow. But preliminary reports show a range of about 2 1/2 inches in the Fargo-Moorhead area to 8.7 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to about 5 inches in Duluth.

Here comes the bitter cold

Bitterly cold air behind the storm is dropping wind chills into the minus 20s to nearly minus 30 in northwest Minnesota.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for most of Minnesota through the morning.

Highs on Christmas Eve will hover in the single digits above zero.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.