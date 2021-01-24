How much snow? Reports from around the region

Our weekend winter storm dropped a half-foot of snow across parts of southern Minnesota from Saturday into early Sunday.

The State Patrol reported that it responded to more than 200 crashes and more than 180 spinouts between noon Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

Minnesota road conditions information

Minneapolis and St. Paul are among the communities that have declared snow emergencies, with parking restrictions going into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Mankato also declared a snow emergency, from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.

The snow has ended across the state, with clearing skies in the forecast for Sunday. Find more forecast information on the Updraft blog.

Crews respond to a crash amid snowy conditions on Saturday afternoon at the interchange of Interstate 94, Interstate 694 and Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Snow totals from around Minnesota and neighboring states, as reported to the National Weather Service as of 11:55 a.m. Sunday; all reports are from Minnesota unless noted. This list will be updated as more reports are received.

6 inches - Westbrook

5.6 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

5.3 inches - Owatonna

5.2 inches - Waseca

5 inches - St. James; Galesville, Wis.

4.9 inches - Hayfield

4.8 inches - Kasson

4.5 inches - Mankato, Rochester, New Ulm, Iron Junction

4.3 inches - Vasa

4.2 inches - Minneota, Carver, Theilman

4.1 inches - Cannon Falls

4 inches - Stockton, Dennison, Douglas, Skyline, Byron, North St. Paul, Worthington, Coleraine

3.9 inches - Grand Marais

3.8 inches - Prior Lake, Richfield, Le Center

3.7 inches - New Prague, Oronoco, Mapleview; River Falls, Wis.

3.6 inches - Woodbury

3.5 inches - Windom, Pipestone, Lakeville, Plymouth, Red Wing, Eagan, Knife River, Bloomington, Wabasha, Blue Earth, Blackberry

3.4 inches - International Falls, Chanhassen, Stewartville, Sveadahl

3.3 inches - Fridley, Redwood Falls

3.2 inches - Victoria, Coon Rapids, Montgomery

3.1 inches - Alma, Wis.

3 inches - New Brighton, Predmore, Minneiska, Delano, Nicollet, Cohasset, Hovland, Watertown, Marshall, Albert Lea, Champlin, East Bethel, Edgerton, Pleasant Lake; Arcadia, Wis.; Holmen, Wis.; St. Croix Falls, Wis.; Milbank, S.D.

2.9 inches - St. Cloud, Viola

2.8 inches - Duluth airport, Moose Lake, Warroad, Gilbert, Zumbro Falls, Maple Plain, Benson

2.7 inches - Mahtowa, Rockford, Cloquet

2.6 inches - Elba, Hills, Preston

2.5 inches - Montevideo, Golden Valley, Mounds View, Stillwater, Esko, Slayton, La Crescent, Browns Valley, Glencoe, Slayton, Austin, Peterson; Sioux Falls, S.D.

2.3 inches - Fillmore, Floodwood, Buyck; Herbster, Wis.

2.2 inches - New York Mills, Sabin

2.1 inches - North Branch, Camp Ripley; La Crosse, Wis.

2 inches - Brainerd, Stacy, Savage, Pelican Rapids, Hutchinson, Little Falls, Pilot Mound, Embarrass, Payne, Two Harbors; Eau Claire, Wis.

1.8 inches - St. Joseph

1.5 inches - Spring Valley