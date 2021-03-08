MPR News will stream live coverage of the trial on Facebook beginning at 8 a.m. Editor’s note: Some images or material discussed during the proceedings will be disturbing to many viewers.

What’s ahead today: Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Prosecutors and defense attorneys will spend the next few weeks whittling down the jury pool to a group of 12 and up to four alternates whom they believe can fairly assess the charges. Opening statements in the trial are scheduled for March 29.

What to watch out for: On Friday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals said the district court needs to reconsider the addition of a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who dismissed the charge in October, could issue a ruling Monday. Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, could also decide to appeal the ruling.

Over the weekend: Hundreds of people marched through downtown Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon, calling for justice. More protests are planned for Monday. A coalition of more than 20 groups are planning to gather outside the courthouse at 8 a.m.

Trial basics

The inside of the Hennepin County courtroom where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial will take place. Via Court TV

Who’s who: A look at the key players in the trial, from defendant Derek Chauvin, to Judge Peter Cahill to the prosecuting and defense attorneys.

How to watch, charges in the case and more things to know about the trial: Derek Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Jury selection is scheduled to begin March 8, with opening arguments to start by March 29. The three other officers charged are expected to stand trial in August.

How jurors will be selected: The goal of jury selection is to narrow the pool of potential jurors to a group that can fairly assess the charges against Derek Chauvin.

How MPR News is covering the Chauvin trial: George Floyd's killing and the subsequent civil unrest were among the biggest stories many of journalists at MPR News have ever covered. It's a high-profile case, involving complex issues like racism and the controversy over police use of force. Ahead of the first trial against one of the four officers charged in Floyd’s death, we took listener questions about our coverage on the trial and the community’s reaction to it.

George Floyd and his legacy

Community members and artists pose in front of the 13-foot tall fist sculpture in the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Jan. 18 at George Floyd's Square. Artist Jordan Powell Karis built the original sculpture out of wood in early June. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020

Making George Floyd Square: A series looking at how the community has transformed the site of George Floyd’s killing — 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

Calls for change across the state: Protests large and small have emerged across Minnesota since George Floyd’s death. We spoke to some of the people behind rallies, marches and demonstrations happening beyond the Twin Cities metro area — about their experiences with race in Minnesota, why they march and what they hope for the future.

Additional reading

Crews install fencing outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Feb. 25 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images

Minnesota’s reckoning with race and policing was many years in the making: George Floyd’s killing touched off a worldwide reckoning on racial justice and law enforcement, building on the outrage that had grown with each high-profile police killing in recent years.

After Floyd’s killing, police reform efforts not fast or far enough for some: Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo and state lawmakers have put into motion a series of reforms designed to boost public trust and officer accountability. But efforts to transform policing are not as substantial as many would like.

Protesters criticize Minneapolis' fortifications ahead of Chauvin trial: Mayor Jacob Frey said the large security presence is not meant to thwart peaceful protests, but to protect people and property. But one activist said city leaders are sending the wrong message.

St. Paul police lead training to protect firefighters during mass demonstrations: The Police Department added the training to deal with a specific problem encountered last year. Firefighters had trouble responding to buildings on fire because of the volatile situation around them.

