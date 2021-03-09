Chauvin trial live: Evidence questions start Day 2; appeals court ruling looms

MPR News will stream live coverage of the trial on Facebook beginning at 8 a.m. Some images or material discussed during the proceedings will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch here:

3 things to know:

16 potential jurors dismissed; awaiting appeals court decision on whether jury selection can go forward

Prosecutors concerned appeals and responses could take months

Defense wants 2019 Floyd arrest included in trial; judge unconvinced

Day two of Derek Chauvin's trial began with more arguments about which evidence will be allowed.

The defense argued that Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo’s decision to fire Chauvin was biased and based on concerns from the African American community.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell countered that it’s not relevant to the trial whether Chauvin's use of force was appropriate and injects issues of race and politics. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill agreed with the state. Only mentions of Chauvin employment dates will be allowed.

Cahill also ruled that an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who was at the scene of the struggle cannot testify that she or someone else could have saved Floyd’s life if they’d been allowed to intervene.

“[That] is a medical testimony that she does not have the expertise — since she doesn’t know all the other factors that are going into that,” said Cahill. “But she can say almost everything right up to that.”

After the motions hearing, jury selection got under way Tuesday morning. The judge overseeing the trial is moving forward as he awaits a state appeals court decision on whether he needs to halt the proceedings.

The trial stalled Monday morning, its first day, after Cahill sent potential jurors home while a lingering debate continued over a key matter. At issue is the possible reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. The appeals court on Friday ordered Cahill to consider adding the charge, which he’d previously dismissed.

Prosecutors argue that moving ahead with jury selection while the appeal is being considered could be a problem. Matthew Frank, an assistant state attorney general, told the court on Monday that prosecutors were concerned proceeding now could lead to a reversal of a conviction later on.

“This court would be making decisions about jurors for a trial about which we don’t know what the exact charges are going to be yet,” Frank said. Prosecutors also expressed concern the appeal and its responses could take months to resolve.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson argued the court could take up limited motions and jury selection despite the appeal.

Much of Monday went to housekeeping motions governing the trial, including evidence and witness subpoenas.

Among the decisions made, prosecutors and defense attorneys:

Struck 16 potential jurors based on the questionnaires they filled out.

Agreed that witnesses will not be allowed to watch the trial’s livestream after they've testified in case they're called back in. (This does not apply to expert witnesses.)

Agreed that wording like "the victim" or "the accused" may not be used — though the judge said he would not “micromanage” the language. Testimony of guilt or innocence is not allowed, either.

Prosecution agreed it won't introduce evidence from a private autopsy conducted by Floyd's family.

Judge and prosecution agree to prevent “any expert from likening the death of George Floyd to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the ground that such analogy is prejudicial."

Nelson on Monday again argued to allow a 2019 arrest of Floyd into evidence, alleging that Floyd ingested drugs when police approached him then. He said the cause of death and whether drugs contributed to it will come up during this trial.

Cahill, however, said he was not convinced of its relevance because Chauvin was not involved in the earlier arrest nor did he have any knowledge of it.

George Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd described the first day of the trial as an emotional roller coaster but said her family is relieved the trial has begun.

Bridgett Floyd looks at a statement she prepared before speaking to the media during a press conference outside of the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday. Evan Frost | MPR News

"I will say that my family and I are glad the wait is finally over and the day is here,” she told a large gaggle of local, national and international media outside the Hennepin County Courthouse Monday.

"We are praying for justice. Our hope is that justice prevails and we can all use this as an opportunity to be better and do better for those around us."

Because of COVID-19, only one family member is allowed in court per day from the Floyd family and for the defendant. Bridgett Floyd thanked supporters and asked for continued prayers for the Floyd family. She refrained from talking about the trial itself.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

For the latest trial news, follow MPR News reporters Brandt Williams and Jon Collins on Twitter.

Watch a recording of Monday morning’s trial proceedings here.

