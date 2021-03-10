Chauvin trial live: Small steps toward a jury

MPR News will stream live coverage of the trial on Facebook beginning at 8 a.m. Some images or material discussed during the proceedings will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch here:

3 things to know:

3rd juror seated; some potential jurors said they feared retaliation

In-court remarks by defense suggest financial discussions between Minneapolis, Floyd family

Still unclear if an unresolved matter on the reinstatement of third-degree murder charges will delay proceedings

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer facing charges of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, took some baby steps Tuesday. Three jurors were picked after a long, slow day of motions and questions. The process picks up again Wednesday.

Attorneys on both sides are winnowing a large pool of potential jurors to a final panel of 12, plus two alternates. The jurors chosen Tuesday included a woman who told defense attorney Eric Nelson that she was happy to serve.

“I was really excited. I didn't know what it was. I didn't care what it was, I was just excited to be summoned,” said the juror, who described herself as easygoing, and a mediator among her friends. She has an uncle who’s a police officer in central Minnesota, but said that wouldn't affect her opinion.

One juror is a chemist and environmental studies scientist who said he typically views life through an analytical lens. The three seated jurors appear to include two white men and one woman of color.

Judge Peter Cahill expects opening statements for the the trial on March 29, although it’s still unclear if proceedings will be delayed by an unresolved matter on the reinstatement of third-degree murder charges.

At one point Tuesday, in-court remarks by the defense suggested there have been financial discussions between Minneapolis and Floyd’s family.

Some potential jurors feared retaliation

Attorneys on Tuesday quizzed jurors about their knowledge of Floyd’s killing, as well as their opinions on movements like Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter.

They asked about their experiences with police officers and the court system, as well as their thoughts on people who use illegal drugs.

Nelson asked the first juror chosen to expand on some of the answers he gave on his written questionnaire, particularly a question concerning Black Lives Matter.

“I support the message that every life should matter equally,” the juror said. “I don’t believe that the organization Black Lives Matter necessarily stands for that.”

The juror was also asked to expand on answers he gave about disparities in policing and about the criminal justice system. He said he doesn’t necessarily think Minneapolis police are more likely to use force against Black people than they would against others.

However, he said he believes the criminal justice system is biased against racial and ethnic minorities. He said there was a lot of evidence to support that opinion.

Six potential jurors were stricken from the pool Tuesday. Prosecutors used one of their strikes on a man who said he believed that police officers had difficult jobs and that people shouldn’t second guess them.

Other would-be jurors were released after saying that security at the court building was intimidating or that they feared retaliation for their involvement with the case.

A 19-year-old who was later struck by the judge told attorneys that he believed the Minneapolis Police Department has a history of corruption, that they “get away with many things,” and that he believes police are “trying to do the best they can not to get their police department defunded.”

Questions of bias

The defense used one of its strikes on Tuesday to dismiss the first potential juror who was questioned in the morning. The woman described herself as being originally from Mexico and said she had problems with English.

But Cahill decided while he didn’t think her not being a native English speaker was a problem, he agreed that she may have trouble following the trial and allowed her to be struck.

A third potential juror questioned was excused after she said she had "strong opinions" about the case and didn’t know if she could be impartial.

Later in the day, prosecutor Steve Schleicher raised questions of bias on the part of defense attorneys, given that they had dismissed two jurors self-identified as Hispanic.

Nelson denied any bias. Beyond the woman who said she was originally from Mexico and had some problems with English, Nelson said the second potential juror was struck because the man’s martial training led him to believe Chauvin used an “illegal” move when he pinned Floyd to the road.

Nelson also said he didn’t think that juror was sincere in his statement that he could be convinced otherwise if evidence contradicted his opinions.

Cahill said Nelson provided a “race neutral” explanation for the strikes.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asks potential jurors questions during the second day of the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Earlier in the day, a motions hearing was held detailing arguments about which evidence will be allowed.

The defense argued that Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo’s decision to fire Chauvin was biased and based on concerns from the African American community.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell countered that it’s not relevant to the trial that Chauvin was fired. He said whether or not Chauvin's use of force was appropriate is up to the jury to decide.

Cahill agreed with the state. Only mentions of Chauvin employment dates will be allowed.

The judge also ruled that an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who was at the scene of the struggle cannot testify that she or someone else could have saved Floyd’s life if they’d been allowed to intervene.

“[That] is a medical testimony that she does not have the expertise — since she doesn’t know all the other factors that are going into that,” said Cahill. “But she can say almost everything right up to that.”

You can watch a recording of Tuesday morning’s proceedings here. The afternoon proceedings are here.

MPR News reporter Matt Sepic contributed to this report.

Trial basics

The inside of the Hennepin County courtroom where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial will take place. Via Court TV

Who’s who: A look at the key players in the trial.

Need to know: 14 key questions about the trial, answered.

Jury selection: The complex process to pick jurors who will weigh charges fairly.

MPR News on its coverage: Ahead of Chauvin’s trial, Nancy Lebens, the newsroom’s deputy managing editor, answered audience questions about our reporting plans.

George Floyd and his legacy

Community members and artists pose in front of the 13-foot tall fist sculpture in the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Jan. 18 at George Floyd's Square. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020

Remembering George Floyd, the man: Before he became a symbol in the fight for racial justice, friends say Floyd was a “gentle giant” who sought a fresh start.

Making George Floyd Square: Here’s how the site of Floyd’s killing — 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis — is being reshaped.

Calls for change: Here’s what some Floyd activists tell MPR News about their experiences with race in Minnesota, why they march and what they hope for the future.

Read more

Crews install fencing outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Feb. 25 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images

Floyd family lawyer says trial 'a chance for justice': Ben Crump has long represented families of Black people killed by police. Crump says accountability is one thing, but "justice would be them still here with us living."

Minnesota’s reckoning with race and policing was many years in the making: George Floyd’s killing touched off a worldwide reckoning on racial justice and law enforcement, building on the outrage that had grown with each high-profile police killing in recent years.

After Floyd’s killing, police reform efforts not fast or far enough for some: Minneapolis leaders and state lawmakers want changes they say will boost officer accountability and public trust, but not everyone agrees.

Protesters criticize Minneapolis' fortifications ahead of Chauvin trial: Mayor Jacob Frey said the large security presence is not meant to thwart peaceful protests, but to protect people and property. One activist said city leaders are sending the wrong message.

St. Paul police lead training to protect firefighters during mass demonstrations: Firefighters had trouble responding to buildings on fire because of the volatile situation around them.

Questions about the Chauvin trial? Ask us