Chauvin trial: ‘Hard to avoid headlines'; jury selection grinds on

MPR News will stream live coverage of the trial on Facebook beginning at 8:45 a.m. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch the live proceedings here:

3 things to know:

Defense wants Chauvin trial moved, delayed in wake of $27M Floyd family settlement; Judge to decide this week

Judge talks Wednesday morning with previously chosen jurors to ask what they know about the settlement

Judge to rule Thursday on whether to allow evidence from a 2019 Floyd arrest

The $27 million wrongful death settlement between Minneapolis and the George Floyd family continues to hang over jury selection in Derek Chauvin’s criminal trial. What had been a fairly efficient process came to a halt on Tuesday. Wednesday may prove equally difficult.

The court heard from seven prospective jurors Tuesday without seating any of them. Defense lawyers and prosecutors spent much of the day pressing would-be jurors about whether the massive settlement would influence their decision-making.

Prosecutors pushed back on defense arguments the settlement news would taint the process. Only a few of the potential jurors interviewed this week had heard of it, prosecutor Steve Schleicher told the court.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill seemed to agree, saying earlier news of a scuttled plea deal for Chauvin is more problematic for a fair trial than news of the Floyd family settling the wrongful death civil suit.

Cahill plans to interview seven of the nine jurors selected so far via video conference on Wednesday to question them briefly on the matter.

He is expected to rule this week on defense motions seeking to move or delay the trial, and he says he’ll rule Thursday on a defense motion to include evidence from a 2019 Floyd arrest. Prosecutors say that evidence is prejudicial and accused the defense of a desperation play.

Chauvin, an ex-Minneapolis police officer, faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s killing last year while in police custody. Opening statements in the trial are expected March 29.

‘Hard to avoid headlines’

The challenge to find impartial jurors in an era of 24-hour news coverage and social media became clear Tuesday as the defense and prosecution queried prospective jurors.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson argued that he was being forced to use his peremptory strikes to get rid of potential jurors who had too much knowledge of the case. The judge declined to restore any of Nelson’s strikes, but allowed that Nelson could aggressively inquire about potential jurors’ knowledge of pretrial publicity.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson (left) speaks to Judge Peter Cahill during pretrial motions on Tuesday. Sitting is defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (right) and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss (back). Screenshot of Court TV video

Cahill asked one potential juror Tuesday whether he had heard or read anything about the case after the time he filled out the juror questionnaire. The juror responded that “it’s hard to avoid headlines, it’s everywhere. If you’re listening to the radio it can come on pretty quickly,” even though he said wasn’t looking for the information.

Nelson grilled the potential juror about statements he made in his questionnaire, including that it would be hard to “unsee” the video of Floyd’s killing.

“If you’re in that deliberation room, and there’s a dispute, let’s say over guilty or not guilty, would you say, ‘Hey guys, the city already paid this huge settlement, we need to take that into consideration?’ ” Nelson asked the juror.

“I don’t think so,” the juror responded.

Cahill dismissed the juror later, saying that it wasn’t enough to recite the “magic words” that he could be impartial.

Another potential juror whose best friend is a Twin Cities police officer was dismissed by Cahill after saying he would tend to believe a police officer’s word over someone else’s.

The defense team and prosecutors each have four peremptory challenges left to use, meaning they can strike a juror without cause, although not for race-based reasons.

Earlier in the day, Schleicher said it would be impossible to divine how the the settlement news would tilt jurors’ opinions.

‘Almost sick to my stomach’

Cahill is protecting the identities of people in the jury pool. There are cameras in the courtroom, but they are not allowed to show the potential jurors, who are identified only by number, not name.

The court, though, has collected information self-reported by the jurors. The seven seated last week include a Hispanic man; a Black man who is an immigrant; a woman who identifies as multiracial; three white men and one white woman.

Two more jurors were chosen Monday despite the concerns generated by the payout. Cahill’s court has so far seated nine of the 12 jurors and two alternates needed for Chauvin’s trial.

The eighth juror, a Black man in his 30s, was chosen Monday morning. He said he’d seen headlines about the trial since he received his jury summons but had not seen any news about the pretrial settlement. He said he works in the banking industry and is a youth sports coach.

The juror was asked about his views about police officers and if he’s ever seen them use more force than was needed. Nelson read back one of the man’s written responses.

“You wrote, ‘In downtown Minneapolis I’ve seen police body slam and then Mace an individual simply because they did not obey an order quick enough,’” read Nelson.

The man said he didn’t see the whole altercation because he was just passing by.

On Monday, the judge asked one potential juror, a teacher whose work involves diversity and inclusion, if he could be impartial.

“No,” the man replied. “I'm almost sick to my stomach right now.” He said he wouldn't be able to face colleagues and students after serving on the jury, no matter the verdict. He was excused from the pool.

The ninth juror chosen is a white woman in her 50s who described herself as a single mother of two working in health care as an executive assistant. She said she couldn’t watch the full video of Floyd handcuffed and face down on the ground with Chauvin’s knee pressed into Floyd’s neck because she found it too disturbing.

She also said in her questionnaire she has a somewhat negative opinion of Chauvin but that he’s innocent until proven otherwise. She said she has a somewhat unfavorable opinion of Black Lives Matter.

Trial basics

The inside of the Hennepin County courtroom where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial will take place. Via Court TV

Who’s who: A look at the key players in the trial.

Need to know: 14 key questions about the trial, answered.

Jury selection: The complex process to pick jurors who will weigh charges fairly.

MPR News on its coverage: Ahead of Chauvin’s trial, Nancy Lebens, the newsroom’s deputy managing editor, answered audience questions about our reporting plans.

George Floyd and his legacy

Community members and artists pose in front of the 13-foot tall fist sculpture in the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Jan. 18 at George Floyd's Square. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020

Remembering George Floyd, the man: Before he became a symbol in the fight for racial justice, friends say Floyd was a “gentle giant” who sought a fresh start.

Making George Floyd Square: Here’s how the site of Floyd’s killing — 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis — is being reshaped.

Calls for change: Here’s what some Floyd activists tell MPR News about their experiences with race in Minnesota, why they march and what they hope for the future.

Read more

Crews install fencing outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Feb. 25 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images

Who belongs on Chauvin's jury? Three community members discuss how jury selection does or doesn’t work — and how it should work. (Sahan Journal)

What is the impact of racially diverse juries? Scholars, courts and legal groups have increasingly advocated for greater jury diversity — not just of race, but of gender and socioeconomic backgrounds — as a way to make trials fairer. (The Associated Press)

Minneapolis council OKs $27M Floyd family settlement: It’s a record settlement amount for the city.

Your questions about the Chauvin trial, answered: Why are potential jurors asked about religion, who can dismiss them and why can the jury hear about Derek Chauvin’s past but not George Floyd’s?

Questions about the Chauvin trial? Ask us