Chauvin trial: Chief's testimony nears; lieutenant says force 'uncalled for'

Testimony resumes; MPD chief may take the stand this week

MPD homicide chief called force used on Floyd “totally unnecessary”

Case expected to hinge on who or what is responsible for Floyd’s death

Derek Chauvin’s murder trial enters its second week of testimony Monday with the prosecution expected to sharpen its arguments that the ex-Minneapolis police officer’s use of force against George Floyd was unacceptably dangerous and beyond the bounds of department training.

Two witnesses with deep ties to Minneapolis police — the head of the department’s homicide unit and Chauvin’s supervisor on the night Floyd was killed — said essentially that on the stand last week.

Witnesses Monday include an emergency medicine physician. The city’s police chief, Medaria Arradondo, is expected to testify this week as early as Monday.

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the killing of George Floyd (right) and his defense attorney Eric Nelson take notes during the trial of Chauvin on Friday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s killing last May while in police custody.

Bystander video showed Chauvin with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes as the man lay handcuffed and face down on the street, pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

‘Totally unnecessary’ force

Chauvin’s defense argues that Floyd’s death was caused from the drugs in his body and his underlying health problems and that Chauvin’s use of force was in sync with Police Department policy.

A piece of that argument took a hit on Friday when the head of the Minneapolis police homicide unit testified the use of force officers used on Floyd was “totally unnecessary.”

Lt. Richard Zimmerman told jurors that after reviewing the body camera footage of police’s fatal encounter with Floyd, he concluded the officers went too far.

“Pulling him down to the ground, face down, and putting your knee on the neck for that amount of time — it’s just uncalled for,” Zimmerman said. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt, and that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force.”

Lt. Richard Zimmerman testifies in the murder and manslaughter trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Standard training and policy calls for turning individuals in the prone position on their side, especially once they're handcuffed and no longer pose a threat to police officers, said Zimmerman, the most senior officer on the force.

”If your knee is on a person's neck, that can kill 'em," he told the jury, adding that officers are trained to turn suspects on their side to help them breathe.

Zimmerman responded to the scene of Floyd’s May 25, 2020, arrest hours after the deadly struggle, telling jurors he reports to every suspicious death in the city.

He testified that once a person is handcuffed, the threat level against an officer falls. "If they become less combative," Zimmerman said, "the idea is to calm the person down, and if they are not a threat to you at that point you try to help them so that they're not as upset as they may have been in the beginning."

Zimmerman said that when he got to the scene, he didn’t know the specifics of what happened but told the court that he determined that more officers were needed to secure the area and search for witnesses and building video footage.

Chauvin supervisor: Use of force went too far

On Thursday, Chauvin’s supervising sergeant that night testified that Chauvin initially told him only that Floyd “suffered a medical emergency” and nothing about keeping his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck.

He said Chauvin acknowledged the use of force on Floyd only after he’d met up with Chauvin at the hospital on the orders of a police lieutenant.

Using a knee is appropriate only until an officer is able to handcuff an individual, David Pleoger told jurors. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could've ended the restraint.”

Former Minneapolis police Sgt. David Pleoger testifies in the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday. Screenshot of Court TV video

The most direct clue so far pointing to Chauvin’s mindset has come from the officer’s video. On Wednesday, prosecutors played footage from Chauvin’s body camera showing a man at the scene criticizing the officer afterward for the way he restrained Floyd.

“That's one person's opinion,” Chauvin responds on the video. “We gotta put force, gotta control this guy because he's a sizable guy. Looks like he's probably on something.”

‘I thought he was dead’

Pleoger capped a day in court that included testimony from paramedics who believed Floyd was dead at the scene yet still tried to revive him.

One of them, Derek Smith, checked for a pulse on Floyd when he arrived. Asked what he thought when he couldn't find one on Floyd, he told the court: "In layman's terms, I thought he was dead."

Smith also said he administered an electric shock to Floyd in the ambulance to try to restart his heart, adding: "As a human being, I was trying to give him a second chance at life."

Floyd had gone into Cup Foods that day to buy cigarettes.

In this image from store video, George Floyd (right) is seen inside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Court TV via AP, Pool

A 19-year-old store clerk who suspected Floyd had handed him a fake $20 for the purchase told jurors on Wednesday he first thought about just eating the cost himself but changed his mind and called over his supervisor.

That led to a call for the police.

Trial basics

A view of the courtroom during pretrial motions in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on March 18. Screenshot of Court TV video

Who’s who: A look at the key players in the trial.

Need to know: Key questions about the trial, answered.

What we know about the jurors: The 12 jurors and two alternates picked to review the case include a chemist, a youth volunteer, a cardiac nurse and an IT professional.

Chauvin's lawyer is outnumbered, but has help: No fewer than four attorneys have appeared for the prosecution so far, compared to a single attorney to defend Derek Chauvin.

MPR News on its coverage: Nancy Lebens, the newsroom’s deputy managing editor, answered audience questions about our reporting plans.

George Floyd and his legacy

Community activists hold pictures of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery outside outside the governor's residence during a protest in St. Paul on March 6. Kerem Yucel | AFP via Getty Images file

Remembering George Floyd, the man: Before he became a symbol in the fight for racial justice, friends say Floyd was a “gentle giant” who sought a fresh start.

Making George Floyd Square: Here’s how the site of Floyd’s killing — 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis — is being reshaped.

Rescuing the plywood — and memorializing a movement: Two Black women are leading the effort to preserve the murals painted on storefront boards in the Twin Cities.

Calls for change: Here’s what some Floyd activists tell MPR News about their experiences with race in Minnesota, why they march and what they hope for the future.

People gather behind a banner and prepare to march through downtown Minneapolis to call for justice for George Floyd March 8. Evan Frost | MPR News file

