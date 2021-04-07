Chauvin trial: Cops sharpen prosecution argument that Floyd restraint was wrong

MPR News is streaming live coverage of the trial. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch the court proceedings live here:

3 things to know:

Prosecution use-of-force expert continues testimony Wednesday; judge to limit questioning of George Floyd’s friend

MPD top cops: Derek Chauvin’s force on Floyd violated department policy, values; “improvised” knee maneuver not taught

Case expected to hinge on responsibility for Floyd’s death; defense points to Floyd’s health conditions, drugs; prosecution points to Chauvin’s actions

Jurors in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial have heard a succession of Minneapolis police officials in recent days call Chauvin’s use of force to subdue George Floyd unreasonable and outside the bounds of department policy.

Police rarely call out a fellow officer for decisions made on the job, so those moments in court have been extraordinary. On Wednesday, a Los Angeles Police Department use-of-force expert hired by the prosecution resumes his testimony in a similar vein.

Sgt. Jody Stiger, who's trained thousands of officers in the use of force, told jurors Tuesday that Floyd initially resisted arrest as the former officers tried to put him in their squad car, but he eventually complied.

Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s killing while in police custody last May. Bystander video showed Chauvin with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck as the man lay handcuffed and face down on the pavement, pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

Any amount of force against Floyd was inappropriate, Stiger added, given the man’s alleged offense, buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Chauvin's defense attorney is expected to cross-examine Stiger.

‘Not part of our ethics or values’

Jurors heard more testimony Tuesday from Minneapolis police officials who emphasized that Chauvin’s methods to subdue Floyd were his own — and were wrong.

Prosecutors showed Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use-of-force instructor, a photo of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck and asked him if it is something Minneapolis police officers are trained to do.

Mercil said Chauvin’s use of force on Floyd was not a technique he has trained officers to use. Minneapolis police are told to use the least amount of force necessary when possible to control someone because it reduces the risk of injury to both the subject and the officer.

He also said the head, neck and sternum are particularly vulnerable to strikes or pressure. Officers are made aware of that during training. Officers are not trained to use their legs or knees on somebody's neck.

Minneapolis police Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use-of-force instructor for the department, testifies Tuesday in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in Minneapolis. Screenshot of Court TV video

The highest profile criticism came Monday when Medaria Arradondo, the Minneapolis police chief, told jurors that Chauvin should have ended his restraint of Floyd once Floyd was subdued.

“Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped,” Arradondo told the court. “There is an initial reasonableness in trying to get him under control in the first few seconds.”

Once Floyd stopped resisting and then stopped responding, “to continue to apply that level of force to a person, proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy,” the chief said. “It’s not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or values.”

Minneapolis police banned chokeholds altogether in the wake of Floyd's killing.

Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin on Monday. He told jurors that Chauvin should have ended his restraint of George Floyd once Floyd was subdued. Screenshot of Court TV video

Arradondo, who fired Chauvin and three other officers following Floyd’s killing, noted that while the department allowed neck restraint, the training called for light to moderate pressure only; Chauvin’s maneuver was not light to moderate pressure.

Arradondo also said Chauvin violated the city policy requiring officers to render medical aid.

In cross-examining Arradondo, defense attorney Eric Nelson emphasized that department policy allowed unconscious and conscious neck restraints. He also pointed to body camera footage that appears to show Chauvin's knee on Floyd's shoulder blade when paramedics arrived.

The most direct clue so far pointing to Chauvin’s mindset on his use of force has come from the officer’s video. Last week, prosecutors played footage from Chauvin’s body camera showing a man at the scene criticizing the officer afterward for the way he restrained Floyd.

“That's one person's opinion,” Chauvin responds on the video. “We gotta put force, gotta control this guy because he's a sizable guy. Looks like he's probably on something.”

Nelson has consistently asked police witnesses about the possible threats posed by observers. It is part of his narrative that the crowd gathered at the scene posed a threat and that Chauvin's actions were consistent with training.

Judge signals he'll limit questioning of Floyd friend

Court proceedings began Tuesday with a video conference appearance by Morries Hall, a friend of Floyd who was with him in the car as police approached. The judge indicated that he'll limit Hall’s testimony.

A toxicology test turned up fentanyl in Floyd's blood, and investigators found drugs in the vehicle. Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross testified earlier in the trial that Hall had provided drugs to Floyd in the past.

"If there were to be a future third-degree murder charge, and Mr. Hall was charged with being involved in this drug activity that had caused Mr. Floyd to pass away due to an overdose, him even being in that car incriminates him in terms of behaviors of Mr. Floyd, what he observed, when he observed it," Adrienne Cousins, Hall’s attorney, told the court.

Morries Hall, who was in the car with George Floyd when he was first detained, appears via a video call during the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday. Screenshot of Court TV video

In Minnesota, there have been a few high-profile cases over the past five years involving people charged with third-degree murder for selling drugs to people who overdose and die.

Cousins said her client plans to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Cahill said he'd likely limit questioning of Hall to his observations of Floyd on May 25, 2020, the night Floyd was killed while in police custody.

The judge has asked the defense to propose what questions they would put to Hall under oath and have them ready Thursday. Hall can talk to his attorney first about the questions and then they will discuss again outside of the jury later.

