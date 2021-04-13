Chauvin trial: Defense set to present its case starting Tuesday

MPR News is streaming live coverage of the trial. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch live proceedings here.

Defense will start presenting its case Tuesday; judge rejects sequestering jurors early due to Brooklyn Center police shooting.

A use-of-force expert testifying for the state said Derek Chauvin’s actions against George Floyd were not an acceptable practice anywhere in modern policing.

Floyd’s brother, Philonise, provided emotional testimony about how his older brother cared for his siblings and was heartbroken over the death of his mother in 2018.

After more than two weeks of testimony from eyewitnesses, Minneapolis police officials, medical experts and George Floyd’s brother, the prosecution is nearing the finish line with its murder and manslaughter case against Derek Chauvin.

Now it’s the defense’s turn.

On Tuesday, Chauvin's attorney will begin calling witnesses to the stand, trying to counter the prosecution's case that George Floyd died as a direct result of Chauvin's use of force, including his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill told jurors he expects the defense’s case to wrap up before the end of the week. Closing arguments are expected to start next Monday; the case will then go to the jury for deliberations.

On Monday, Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, took the stand for the prosecution and recounted the simpler times from their childhood growing up in Houston’s Third Ward. They played video games together, and George Floyd — a “mama’s boy” who loved his family — looked after the younger siblings, Philonise said.

A photo of George Floyd with his mother. It was used as evidence during the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday. Screenshot of Court TV video

“He was so much of a leader to us in the household, he’d always make sure that we had our clothes for school, he’d make sure that we’d all get to school on time,” he said. “George couldn’t cook but he’d make sure you’d have a snack or something in the morning.”

Despite his lack of kitchen skills, George Floyd learned to perfect banana and mayonnaise sandwiches. He marked his height on a wall as he grew — because he wanted to get taller and better at sports.

A star athlete, Floyd played football and basketball at Jack Yates High School. Jurors were shown a picture of his high school basketball days in which he towered over his teammates.

A photo of George Floyd (far left) when he was on a basketball team in high school. It was used as evidence during the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Minnesota is among a handful of states that allows "spark of life" testimony. It allows personal testimony from loved ones about who the victim was in life. It's allowed before jurors settle on a verdict.

Philonise Floyd grew emotional on the stand as he was shown photos of George Floyd with his young daughter, and of their late mother.

When she died in May 2018, George Floyd wasn’t able to make it Texas before she passed.

"That alone hurt him a lot. When we went to the funeral, George just sat there by the casket over and over again. He’d just say ‘mama, mama,’ over and over again,” Philonise Floyd said. “He was just kissing her and kissing her, he didn’t want to leave the casket.”

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, testifies during ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial on Monday. Screenshot of Court TV video

It was a refrain jurors have heard before.

George Floyd called out “mama” while Chauvin’s knee was pressed against Floyd’s neck as the Black man lay handcuffed and face down on the pavement, pleading that he couldn’t breathe. He was arrested after allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Chauvin and three other officers on the scene were fired from the force.

Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges. The other three officers are scheduled to be tried in August.

‘He doesn’t present a threat’

The last witness for the prosecution to testify was Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law, who told the court that placing George Floyd in a prone restraint position on the street was an unreasonable use of force.

"It’s clear from the number of officers here that the fact is that he’s handcuffed and has been searched,” Stoughton said. “He doesn’t present a threat.”

Officers had many alternatives to holding Floyd prone on the ground, said Stoughton, a former police officer who evaluated two forms of deadly force used in the incident: the prone position and Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck.

Seth Stoughton, a use-of-force expert and law professor from South Carolina, testifies in ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial Monday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Both were unreasonable use of force under the circumstances, he said.

“Given the range of other alternatives available to the officers, it's just not appropriate to prone someone who is at that point, cooperative,” said Stoughton.

He said Chauvin’s actions against Floyd were not an acceptable practice anywhere in modern policing.

Judge rejects sequestering jury now due to Brooklyn Center shooting

Earlier Monday, the defense called for the jury to be sequestered due to the fatal shooting of a man Sunday by police in Brooklyn Center. The judge rejected the idea, however, noting that jurors will be sequestered once they begin deliberations, which is expected next week.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked for the jury to be sequestered, saying that one juror lives in Brooklyn Center and others have “connections” to the Minneapolis suburb.

Nelson said he fears jurors hearing about the clash between police and protesters Sunday night where Daunte Wright, a Black man, was killed by police during a traffic stop. Nelson said upon seeing the unrest that resulted from that incident, jurors in the Chauvin trial might be hesitant to deliver a verdict of not guilty if they're worried about the potential outcome of their decision.

Judge Cahill said he understood the shooting in Brooklyn Center may heighten jurors’ anxiety. But he said sequestering them now could make that worse.

“I think the better way is to just continue with the trial as we’ve been going,” he said.

Community activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, speaking to reporters Monday in response to the Wright killing, said she was appalled by Nelson’s request.

“I think it’s absolutely absurd that the defense attorney in the Derek Chauvin case would try to capitalize off of a moment of grief that is happening in the community,” she said. “I’m glad Judge Cahill saw through those despicable tactics.”

Cardiologist: Floyd’s heart stopped due to low oxygen

In cross-examining prosecution witnesses the past two weeks, Nelson has posited that Floyd’s underlying medical problems and the drugs in his system were responsible for his death. Prosecutors say Chauvin’s actions to subdue Floyd killed him.

The prosecution’s argument got another boost Monday, when cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich testified that Floyd’s heart stopped due to low oxygen. He blamed the prone restraint Floyd was placed in by police officers for hindering his ability to get enough air.

Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich testifies during the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Rich works at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago and was called as an expert witness by the prosecution Monday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Rich also ruled out factors the defense has brought up as alternative causes of Floyd’s death.

“I see no evidence at all to suggest a fentanyl overdose caused Mr. Floyd’s death,” he said, and also noted that the amount of methamphetamine found in Floyd’s system was low and played no substantive role in his death.

Though Floyd had coronary artery disease and high blood pressure, Rich said Floyd showed no signs of a having a heart attack. And he said Floyd’s medical records showed he was not being treated for chronic heart problems.

MPR News reporters Nina Moini and Dan Gunderson contributed to this story.

