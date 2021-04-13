The mass shooting in Atlanta in March inspired protests, vigils and community discussions across the country – including in Minnesota – to stop violence and hate against Asian Americans. People from the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community have been targeted since the start of the pandemic, and the violence in Atlanta appeared to set off additional incidents of racism here and elsewhere that have left people feeling vulnerable and marginalized.

Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition tracking cases of violence and discrimination, reported 3,800 racist incidents in the past year, ranging from verbal harassment to physical assault. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has also been tracking an uptick in anti-Asian incidents since the start of the pandemic. But this community has endured the effects of racism since long before COVID-19.

What’s being done in Minnesota to stop it, and what more needs to be done? How can we be better allies to our Asian American neighbors, some of whom are afraid to venture out? What have we learned about the ripple effects of political rhetoric?

Join MPR News host Tom Crann for a virtual conversation at noon on Wednesday, April 28, as part of In Focus, a series of convenings MPR News has been leading on Minnesota’s persistent racial disparities. Through conversations with community leaders that are shaped by our curious, engaged audience, we hope to encourage new connections and relationships that will help Minnesota communities make progress toward equity and inclusion.

If you have thoughts or questions about the event or the topic of stopping anti-Asian American hate in Minnesota, check out the MPR News In Focus page for different ways to share your experience.