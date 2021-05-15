Latest on COVID-19 in MN: State mask mandate ends; pandemic remains

3 things to know

61.1 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 51.2 percent — more than 2.2 million people — are now completely vaccinated

Active cases trending at six-week low; intensive care hospitalizations down

State mask mandate lifted, following new CDC guidance

Minnesota’s COVID-19 picture continues to improve following a spring surge, with active caseloads and hospitalizations trending at or near their lowest points in the past six weeks.

As the April wave ebbs, however, state public health leaders continue to stress that the pandemic is not over. Underpinning their concern: The vaccination pace has collapsed in recent weeks and remains at a relative crawl.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

7,283 deaths (9 new)

592,750 positive cases; 97 percent off isolation

More than 61 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 51 percent completely vaccinated

It’s not clear how Minnesota’s decision to drop the statewide mask-wearing order as of Friday will affect the vaccination effort going forward. Officials, though, acknowledge they need to do more to get unvaccinated Minnesotans to get their shots.

“The virus is still out there in our community,” state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann told reporters Friday. “It's still very much a threat to those who are not vaccinated.”

Ehresmann noted that some settings — particularly health care facilities and public transit — will still require masks, even with the state mandate ended.

Active cases, hospitalizations trending down

Despite the slow vaccination pace, the disease metrics continue to show Minnesota’s spring case surge easing. The new-case trend is running at a little more than 1,000 a day, the lowest it’s been in nearly two months.

The count of known, active COVID-19 cases came in at 10,334 — slightly higher than the past couple of days but still about half its most recent high of around 20,000 in mid-April.

Friday’s report showed 464 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 123 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their recent peaks. New hospital admissions have dropped significantly.

Nine newly reported deaths put Minnesota’s pandemic toll at 7,283. Among those who have died, about 60 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 592,750 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 1,306 posted Friday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had crept up across the state during April, but the trend appears to have peaked.

Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to keep their guard up during proms, graduations and other spring events, noting that more contagious COVID-19 variants are driving new cases across the state.

Youth, young adult counts concerning

While the overall trends are solid, officials are increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in younger people. They’ve been urging more testing of middle and high school students and weekly testing for athletes, coaches, referees and other youth sports participants.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 109,000 since the pandemic began.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 48,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Vaccinations stagger forward

About 2.7 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose; more than 2.2 million have completed their vaccinations as of Friday’s update.

That works out to 51.2 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and more than 61 percent with at least one shot, including 88 percent of those 65 and older.

The vaccination pace has plummeted in recent weeks. Minnesota’s seven-day average rate of new first-dose vaccinations has fallen below 10,000 a day for the first time since Jan. 24.

Minnesota’s looking at some possible incentives to attract those still unvaccinated to get their shots. Gov. Tim Walz has broached the idea of free fishing licenses to people who get vaccinated, as a possible idea. “We’ll continue to explore that,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Friday.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery

Eligible Minnesotans can now walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

Latest developments

Despite new guidance, masks still required in Minnesota school buildings

Minnesota school leaders are reminding families, students and staff that masks are still required in school buildings.

Gov. Tim Walz lifted Minnesota’s mask mandate Friday, but said students and staff need to continue to wear masks through the end of the school year.

Deb Henton, the executive director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, said school leaders have been getting angry and concerned emails about the new guidance.

“There’s a fair amount of frustration on the part of our school leaders who’ve had a long year and who’ve held firm and have followed the mandates,” Henton said, “and then we now have something that seems to be contradictory and a really hard message for some of our kids and families to receive.”

Children ages 12 to 15 received federal approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week, while younger students are still not eligible for vaccination.

— Elizabeth Shockman | MPR News

