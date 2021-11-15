Former Dayton department building ready for renovated debut

After Macy's moved out of the old Dayton's building in 2017, workers renovated all 1.2 million square feet of the 12-story landmark.

But between the pandemic and last year's civil unrest, developers have had a hard time attracting tenants.

Brian Whiting with the Telos Group says a planned food hall is on hold until more office workers return downtown.

The first floor includes a seasonal maker's market that features several dozen local vendors.

Whiting says he's hopeful that shops and restaurants will move in once it's financially sustainable.

"It needs people to service it,” Whiting said. “Otherwise it's a waste for us to open it."

Most of the building, which cost $350 million to remodel, is office space, including some spaces that are furnished and move-in ready.

So far the only office tenant is accounting firm Ernst & Young, but Whiting says he's in talks with other potential tenants.

When the building reopens Thursday in downtown Minneapolis, visitors can also enjoy a new take on an old tradition: Dayton's Christmas display windows.