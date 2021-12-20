Attorneys set to make final arguments in Kimberly Potter trial

Attorneys are expected to make closing arguments Monday in the trial of Kimberly Potter. The former Brooklyn Center police officer is charged in the April shooting death of Daunte Wright.

After jurors hear from prosecutors and defense attorneys for a final time, the group of six men and six women will decide whether to convict Potter of manslaughter.

A week and a half of testimony concluded Friday when the 49-year-old took the stand.

Answering questions from lead defense attorney Earl Gray, Potter said she feared for the safety of her colleague — Sgt. Mychal Johnson — who was leaning through Wright’s passenger door trying to grab the gearshift. Another officer was standing on the driver’s side trying to arrest Wright on a firearms warrant when he slipped away and back into his car.

Potter testified that Johnson had a look of fear on his face that she’d never seen before, and Wright had to be stopped.

“We were trying to keep him from driving away. It just… went chaotic… and then… I remember yelling ‘Taser, Taser, Taser,’ and nothing happened. And then he told me I shot him.”

In this screengrab shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, police bodycam video shows former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter reacting after a traffic stop in which she shot Daunte Wright on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Court TV, via AP, pool

Earlier Friday, a defense psychologist testified about so-called slip-and-capture errors, where a person performs one action while intending to do something else. But in two hours on the stand, Potter never explained why she grabbed her 9mm Glock and not her Taser.

Potter’s attorneys argued that her use of force was justified in the end because Potter believed Johnson was in danger of being dragged by Wright’s car.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge pushed back during cross examination. She pointed out that Wright did not have a gun and never threatened officers. Eldridge then said Potter couldn’t have been that concerned about Johnson’s safety, because she never checked on him after the shooting.

Prosecutors say Potter was reckless and negligent — the key elements of the manslaughter charges she’s facing. Potter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

A protester holds up a sign featuring Daunte Wright during march through downtown Minneapolis on the first evening of former police officer Kimberly Potter’s manslaughter trial in Minneapolis on Dec. 8. Tim Evans for MPR News file

Minneapolis attorney Lee Hutton — who’s not involved in the case — said it’s usually risky for any defendant to testify, but Potter and her lawyers made the right move.

“The jury can look at Kim Potter and say this is not just an officer. This is a mom, this is somebody’s wife, this is my next-door neighbor.” Hutton also said he believed Potter’s testimony was a key point in the trial so far.

In anticipation of the veteran officer’s statements before the jury, prosecutors last week made an effort to craft a sympathetic portrait of Wright through what’s known in Minnesota as “spark of life” testimony. As a photo of Wright appeared on the screen, his father Arbuey Wright told jurors about the joy their family felt when his grandson Daunte Jr. was born.

“I was so happy for him because he was so happy. He was so happy about Junior. And it was my chance to be a grandfather,” Wright said.