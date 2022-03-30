Thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow causing travel headaches across Minnesota

Depending on where you live in Minnesota, you may have woken up to snow, freezing rain or thunderstorms — or some combination of the three. The messy mix of precipitation is causing difficult travel across much of the state.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a rash of spinouts and crashes on freeways in the Twin Cities during the Wednesday morning commute.

MnDOT said roads are icy across much of the state.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported more than a dozen delayed flights as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Metro Transit was not reporting any significant delays for its bus and light rail lines in the Twin Cities.

Precipitation types have evolved over the course of the morning hours. The Twin Cities airport reported light freezing rain and 32 degrees as of 6 a.m., while Faribault reported a thunderstorm with heavy rain — also at 32 degrees. Earlier in the morning, Olivia in western Minnesota reported a thunderstorm with light snow.

By 7:30 a.m., precipitation had changed to snow in parts of the Twin Cities.

It also was snowing in the Twin Ports, where Duluth Public Schools are closed Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through early Wednesday afternoon for a few counties from Fergus Falls and Breckenridge northeast to Bemidji, where a narrow band of 6 to 10 inches of snow may fall.

Winter weather advisories for light freezing rain and a few inches of snow are in effect for parts of northeast Minnesota.

Xcel Energy was reporting about 900 customers without power in the Twin Cities as of 8:30 a.m.

Find updated forecast information here.

Find updated Minnesota road conditions here.