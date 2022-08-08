What to know about Tuesday’s primary election in Minnesota

Minnesotans vote in a primary election on Tuesday to weigh in on which candidates they’d like to advance to November’s general election. Without a presidential race, lower turnout is expected, but there’s plenty on the ballot.

Voting within one party is required for the partisan races on the ballot, but voters don’t need to register publicly with a political party.

Here’s what to know about Tuesday’s primary election. More questions? Ask us here.

Am I still registered to vote?

Check the status of your voter registration through the Minnesota Secretary of State.

How do I get registered to vote?

The deadline for registering online or by mail has passed, but Minnesotans can register to vote in person at the polling place on Election Day, including Tuesday. Proof of residence is required, though there are options to prove residence beyond an ID with your current address. Here’s how to prove residence for same-day voting.

What if I work on Tuesday?

Minnesotans have the right to take time away from work to vote without losing pay or having to forfeit sick or vacation time. Workers can show employers a letter from the Secretary of State that explains this.

Where do I vote?

Here’s how to find your polling place. This might have changed, especially with Minnesota’s recent redistricting where precinct boundaries were redrawn.

When do I vote?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. As long as you’re in line when polls close at 8, you must be allowed to vote.

What should I bring to the polling place?

If you’re currently registered to vote, you don’t need to bring identification. If you’ve changed address or haven’t voted in four years, you’ll need to update your registration with proof of residence.

What’s on the ballot?

That depends on where you live in Minnesota.

Tuesday’s ballots have separate sections for partisan and nonpartisan races. On the partisan ballot, voters choose a party and choose candidates only within that party. Nonpartisan races for county sheriffs, county attorneys and school board members are not separated by political parties.

The best way to find everything on your ballot is to plug in your address and see a sample ballot from the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

What we’re watching

Minnesota attorney general

All Minnesotans will vote on candidates for state attorney general — a position held by DFLer Keith Ellison since 2019. There’s no term limit on this position, and Ellison is running for reelection in 2022.

Republicans endorsed private sector attorney Jim Schultz for their attorney general candidate, but Schultz faces a primary challenge from former state legislator Doug Wardlow, who was the GOP nominee four years ago.

Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District

The race for Congress in southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District is a bit complicated due to the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February.

A special election kicked off in May, where former Minnesota Rep. Brad Finstad narrowly won on the GOP side and first-time candidate Jeff Ettinger — previously the CEO of Hormel Foods — won for Democrats. Whoever wins will step in only for a few months until November’s general election.

To make matters more confusing, Tuesday is the primary election for the actual race, and state Rep. Jeremy Munson is hoping to beat out Finstad for the GOP pick. Munson came close to winning the special election primary back in May. Ettinger is considered the frontrunner for Democrats.

Here’s a deeper dive on this race from reporter Mark Zdechlik.

Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat, has been in this east metro seat since 2000. Community organizer Amane Badhasso is running to unseat incumbent McCollum for the DFL pick in Tuesday’s primaries. Badhasso is an Oromo refugee from Ethiopia.

Tuesday’s winner will most likely win against Republican Tyler Kistner in this largely blue district that includes St. Paul, nearly all the rest of Ramsey County and some of Washington County.

From Sahan Journal More on Amane Badhasso

Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District

For Minneapolis and parts of the city’s surrounding suburbs, former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in Tuesday’s primary.

Polling suggests Omar is suited to win a third term and head to November’s general election. Samuels has been competitive with Omar in fundraising in recent months, but the Associated Press reports that Omar still has a money advantage and is expected to benefit from a strong grassroots operation.

Hennepin County Attorney

After 24 years in office, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced in September that he wouldn’t seek reelection.

He’s been criticized for choosing not to file charges against Minneapolis cops who’ve killed residents, including Mark Hanneman who shot and killed Amir Locke in February and Dustin Schwarze and Mark Ringgenberg, both involved in the fatal shooting of Jamar Clark in 2015.

Seven candidates are up for the job — a record number. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer interviewed each candidate on Minnesota Now. Get to know each of them:

MPR News reporter Mark Zdechlik contributed to this report.