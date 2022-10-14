The first coating of snow greets much of Minnesota

Snow greeted many Minnesotans Friday morning. It’s the earliest measurable snowfall in four years for the Twin Cities, about two weeks earlier than the typical average.

Duluth picked up two inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Oct. 14. Snowfall reports of between one and three inches were common across northern Minnesota.

There was four-tenths of an inch recorded at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and some northern suburbs picked up around an inch.

The snow disappeared by the early afternoon in the Twin Cities, but in the north, it’s sticking. We asked you to share your photos with us across the state, here are our favorite ones.

A chilly morning in Minneapolis brought a little fog to the river.

A chilly morning in Minneapolis on Friday. Courtesy photo

In White Bear Lake, the ground get a coating as well as the trees. For some leaves, it was time to drop.

Snow coats the ground in White Bear Lake, Minn. on Friday. Courtesy of Kelly Gordon

The best place to watch the snow this morning was curled up with a good book inside. Check out these photos from Golden Valley.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 1 of 2 Checking out the morning snow in Golden Valley, Minn. on Friday. Courtesy of Raven DeFilippo 2 of 2 Snow means time to cozy up with a good book in Golden Valley, Minn. on Friday. Courtesy of Raven DeFilippo Next Slide

In Minneapolis, the plants are still going strong with a dusting of snow.

Snow coats plants in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis on Friday. Courtesy of Suzanne Stenson O'Brien

Fall colors shine through in Osseo.

Snow coats the ground and trees at Osseo Senior High School in Osseo, Minn. on Friday. Courtesy of Krista Chong

Even the snow can’t dull these colors in Minneapolis.