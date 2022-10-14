The first coating of snow greets much of Minnesota
Snow greeted many Minnesotans Friday morning. It’s the earliest measurable snowfall in four years for the Twin Cities, about two weeks earlier than the typical average.
Duluth picked up two inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Oct. 14. Snowfall reports of between one and three inches were common across northern Minnesota.
There was four-tenths of an inch recorded at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and some northern suburbs picked up around an inch.
The snow disappeared by the early afternoon in the Twin Cities, but in the north, it’s sticking. We asked you to share your photos with us across the state, here are our favorite ones.
A chilly morning in Minneapolis brought a little fog to the river.
In White Bear Lake, the ground get a coating as well as the trees. For some leaves, it was time to drop.
The best place to watch the snow this morning was curled up with a good book inside. Check out these photos from Golden Valley.
In Minneapolis, the plants are still going strong with a dusting of snow.
Fall colors shine through in Osseo.
Even the snow can’t dull these colors in Minneapolis.