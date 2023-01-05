Snow, travel troubles linger into third day across much of Minnesota

Snow that started Tuesday, and lasted all day Wednesday, kept falling overnight and into Thursday across a wide swath of southern and eastern Minnesota.

The seemingly never-ending winter storm means a third day of travel headaches, a third day of school disruptions across the region — and a third day of building up the snowpack for skiing, snowmobiling, sledding and other winter sports.

The official snow total at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as of midnight was 14.9 inches — making it the 14th-greatest snowfall on record in the Twin Cities. The snow total so far this winter at MSP now stands at 48.1 inches — nearly 28 inches above normal.

Light snow was falling early Thursday in the Twin Cities but should finally wrap up later in the morning. Find more forecast details on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.

School delays, e-learning days

Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools announced they will again have e-learning days for their students on Thursday.

Moving to online teaching will "improve the city’s ability to clear the streets in a timely manner with fewer school buses and cars on the roads," the St. Paul district reported.

Many other districts are starting classes two hours late this morning, including Princeton, Hutchinson, Rocori, Little Falls, Aitkin, Barnum, Marshall, Canby, Fairmont and Blue Earth.

Check with your local district for updates Thursday.

Travel troubles

The storm started Tuesday with an intense burst of heavy snow, along with some freezing rain, that caused hundreds of crashes and spinouts, and left snowplows struggling to keep up.

Then Wednesday, and continuing into Thursday, the slow-moving storm system brought a prolonged period of light but steady snow to southern and eastern Minnesota — continuing the difficult conditions for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and air travelers.

Two people walk through Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

From 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the State Patrol reported more than 1,500 crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis on Minnesota highways. That total doesn’t include crashes on city and county roads.

And that doesn’t include the many drivers who cleared their buried vehicles — only to get stuck on unplowed side streets.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation continued to report snow-covered roads across most of the southern two-thirds of the state on Thursday.

Some communities have declared snow emergencies, which put parking restrictions into effect so that snow plows can clear those streets. That includes St. Paul and Minneapolis.

A person balances while walking through deep snow in Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Other cities that have declared snow emergencies include Bloomington, Richfield, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, St. Louis Park, Robbinsdale, Eden Prairie, Plymouth, West St. Paul and Mankato.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported about 10 canceled flights early Thursday, down from more than 110 canceled flights on Wednesday. And Metro Transit reported delays on many of its Twin Cities bus routes on Wednesday.

In addition to the MSP report, other storm snow totals reported as of Thursday morning included 15.3 inches in Bloomington, 15.1 inches at Victoria, 14.9 inches at Mahtowa, 14.5 inches at Chanhassen, 14.2 inches at Richfield, 14 inches at Burnsville, 12.9 inches near Montrose, 11 inches near Becker, 10 inches at North Mankato and 5.2 inches at the Duluth airport.

Heavy, wet snow covers tree branches along 10th Avenue in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

An Xcel Energy truck turns onto a snowy street in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates over the next few days.

A MnDOT snowplow clears Dodd Road in Mendota Heights amid very heavy snow on Tuesday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Traffic moves in snowy conditions along Interstate 35E in Mendota Heights on Tuesday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.