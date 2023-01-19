Winter storm bringing another round of heavy snow to parts of Minnesota

Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota.

Winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota on Thursday morning, with some locations already reporting a half-foot of snow early Thursday — with more falling.

It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across the region. Ahead of this latest storm, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had seen 49 inches of snow so far this winter — nearly twice the normal amount for this point in the season, and just a few inches from the average snowfall the Twin Cities sees for an entire winter.

Snow reports relayed by the National Weather Service early Thursday included 6 inches at Dodge Center, Utica and Goodview in southern Minnesota, 5.5 inches at Winona, 5 inches at Rochester and 4 inches at Elko New Market.

The heaviest snow is forecast to end Thursday morning across southern Minnesota, with lingering light snow moving out during the afternoon hours.

Snowfall totals of 5 to 8 inches are expected in southeast and southcentral Minnesota, including Mankato and Rochester.

The Twin Cities is forecast to generally see 3 to 6 inches of snow, with the higher totals in the south metro.

Duluth is forecast to see 2 to 5 inches of snow by Thursday evening.

A St. Paul city plow clears snow along 11th Street, adjacent to Interstate 94, in downtown St. Paul early Thursday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Roads and schools

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said highways across much of the state were snow-covered early Thursday — especially across southeast Minnesota, where authorities already were responding to numerous crashes and spinouts.

Many school districts across the region delayed or canceled classes Thursday, or moved to online learning.

Rochester Public Schools said classes are canceled Thursday. Northfield, Owatonna and Faribault are among the districts that moved students to online learning.

Several other districts announced that classes would start two hours late, including St. James and Fairmont. Check with your local district for updates.

KARE 11 Check school closings and delays

Fresh snow covers Bryant Square Park in Minneapolis on Jan. 5, during a three-day winter storm. Alex V. Cipolle | MPR News file

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.