Tell MPR News: How is this winter storm affecting you?

Most of southern Minnesota accumulated about 4 to 5 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning, but our meteorologists say round one was “the easy part.”

A significantly stronger second wave of snow coming Wednesday afternoon will leave many parts of Minnesota with more than a foot of additional snow by Thursday morning.

Here at MPR News, we want to know how this is affecting you and your loved ones.

There are a range of experiences. Some are frustrating, some may be lighthearted and many may be dangerous.

