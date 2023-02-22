Snow daze: Storm socks Twin Cities overnight; bigger second punch coming

A massive multiday storm dropped as much as 7 inches Tuesday overnight into Wednesday across parts of southern Minnesota — and that was just the teaser.

Regional officials are closing schools, canceling events and bracing for another foot or more to drop Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, this time with blizzard conditions, including in parts of the Twin Cities metro area.

The typically understated National Weather Service office in Chanhassen isn’t sugarcoating what’s on the way: wind gusts that could top 40 mph that “should lead to impossible travel” in the blizzard zone with zero visibility at times.

Here’s what we knew as of early Tuesday evening about about travel conditions, closings and forecasts, with links to information to find out more. MPR News will update this story and its listings throughout Wednesday.

School closings

St. Paul Public Schools said the district will go virtual Wednesday and Thursday and will have a snow day on Friday. Games and practices for sports are canceled Wednesday and Thursday. Events scheduled for Friday will be decided on later this week.

Minneapolis public school buildings will also be closed, with e-learning days for all students for the remainder of this week.

The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district and the St. Louis Park schools announced e-learning days for Wednesday and Thursday.

St. Cloud schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

KARE 11 has a complete and expanding list of closings and delays.

St. Paul, Minneapolis snow emergencies

St. Paul on Tuesday said the city will be under snow emergency parking rules Wednesday and Thursday. Check the city’s snow emergency status map for information on where to park. St. Paul is suspending garbage and recycling service on Thursday and on Friday.

City officials are asking people not to put their garbage or recycling carts to aid in snow plowing.

Traffic moves slowly late Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35E in Mendota Heights. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Sean Kershaw, the city’s public works director, said St. Paul hopes to first make the streets safe and passable for emergency vehicles even as it continues to snow. A more complete snow removal may take longer than usual given the size of the storm, he told reporters Tuesday.

Minneapolis also has a snow emergency in place. Margaret Anderson Kelliher, the city’s public works director and a former state transportation commissioner, noted that Minneapolis must plow 3,200 lane miles, about the distance to Anchorage, Alaska.

Both cities were working to free up space for thousands of cars in lots as way to get vehicles off the street and quicken the plowing as the snow piles up.

Travel conditions

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials are especially concerned about the snow pack that recently melted and refrozen, meaning that new snow won’t be able to stick onto it.

“A lot of the snow that’s going to show up in the next couple of days isn’t going to be tied down. It’s going to be very free to move around with gusts up to 40 miles an hour. So we’re really expected to see a lot of drifting going on,” said Scott Morgan, an assistant engineer for MnDOT’s district covering south-central Minnesota.

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.