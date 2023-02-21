Closings begin, authorities caution of 'historic' snowstorm's coming dangers

State authorities and weather forecasters pleaded for caution and vigilance Tuesday as a massive multiday snowstorm began pushing its way into Minnesota.

“This is indeed going to be a historic storm. It’s going to be a tough storm, especially for those in open country,” Todd Krause, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Twin Cities office, told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Wind gusts Wednesday afternoon may top 40 mph by Wednesday afternoon, creating zero visibility in some areas, he added.

Fire response times could be significantly delayed by the snow, said Jim Smith, the state fire marshal. He warned people against using propane heaters or charcoal grills in their homes as a heat source, or turning on the gas stove to stay warm.

The wind and snow will make driving very hazardous, added Co. Matt Langer, head of the Minnesota State Patrol. “This would be the time to not tempt fate,” he said.

Officials with the state Department of Public Safety and the Twin Cities National Weather Service office are expected to brief reporters at 1 p.m.

Here’s the latest on what we know about travel conditions, closings and forecasts.

St. Paul Public Schools said the district will go virtual Wednesday and Thursday and will have a snow day on Friday. Games and practices for sports are canceled Wednesday and Thursday. Events scheduled for Friday will be decided on later this week. The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district announced e-Learning Days for Wednesday and Thursday

Gov. Tim Walz says the Minnesota National Guard is positioning equipment and alerting Guard members they may be needed to respond to the storm, declaring a “peacetime emergency.” While the state would be prepared, the governor pleaded with the public to be smart.

The Legislature was preparing to suspend work for the weeks so members could get back home before the worst of the weather.

Minneapolis and St. Paul expect to declare snow emergencies and impose parking restrictions. Minneapolis said it will lift its ongoing one-side parking ban and shift to regular snow emergency parking rules. St. Paul plans to use its regular two-day plowing plan.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions, flight updates and more over the next few days.

A MnDOT snowplow clears Dodd Road in Mendota Heights amid very heavy snow during a January storm. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Traffic moves in snowy conditions along Interstate 35E in Mendota Heights on Tuesday during a January storm. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.