Appetites: As temperatures rise, try these no-heat recipes to keep cool

It’s been a scorching summer so it’s no surprise that some are opting to keep the stoves off. But local chef and author Amalia Moreno-Damgaard says it’s still possible to make some delicious dishes without any heat.

She stopped by Appetites to share some refreshing recipes for the dog days of summer still to come.

Click play on the audio player above to listen to the full conversation and check out her ceviche recipe below.

Ceviche de Pescado

By Amalia Moreno-Damgaard

Serves 1 person

1/3 cup bite-size pieces of sushi-grade mahimahi (or any other firm white fish)

1 tablespoon roughly chopped onion

1 teaspoon roughly chopped garlic

5 roughly chopped cilantro stems

1 bird’s eye (Thai) chiles, stems removed

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon olive oil (optional)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup thinly julienned unpeeled, seeded cucumber

1 tablespoon thinly julienned red bell pepper

1 tablespoon thinly julienned green bell pepper

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro leaves

Preparation

With a mortar and pestle, gradually pound the onion, garlic, cilantro stems and chile to a fine paste. Add the lime juice, oil, and seasonings, and stir with the pestle to form a saucy mixture. (Or purée the mixture in a blender or food processor.) In a medium nonreactive bowl, combine the fish, sauce, cucumber, bell peppers and cilantro leaves. Using a soft spatula, mix gently with folding strokes, taking care not to break the fish. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed. Serve the ceviche garnished with cilantro sprigs.

Note: Pair with soda crackers or nacho chips.