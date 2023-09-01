Breakfast at the Minnesota State Fair: All-you-can-drink milk

Cooler temperatures and tamer crowds draw out early bird fairgoers. Morning Edition is finding out what they’re having for breakfast at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The All You Can Drink Milk stand has a small menu that brings big smiles and is conveniently located near Martha’s Cookies, at the corner of Judson Avenue and Clough Street. You can get 1% chocolate, 2% white, or mix them together — all for $2 with free refills. Then say hi to the cows making it fresh at the dairy building down the street.

Margaret Miron is from Princeton and has been volunteering at the milk booth for 11 years. Two of her nieces are Princess Kays, which inspired her to start.

“I like supporting the dairy industry and also I have just had so much fun,” Miron said. “I'm people-watching sitting here.”

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Out of the three menu options, Miron is a fan of mixing chocolate and white milk together.

“Growing up, mom always mixed the chocolate and the white together. I didn't realize it's because we were so poor and chocolate was so much more expensive,” she said. “So now I just enjoy it; I think it tastes fresher when it's mixed in.”

She also staunchly believes you shouldn’t drink chocolate milk while eating cookies.

Listen to the audio postcard in its entirety by clicking the player above.