St. Paul teachers set for Thursday strike vote

Members of the St. Paul Federation of Educators are voting Thursday on whether to authorize a strike against the St. Paul Public Schools after mediation sessions this week with the state’s second largest district failed to produce a contract agreement.

Leaders of the union, which represents nearly 4,000 teachers, educational assistants and school professionals, backed the strike vote last week.

Following a mediation session on Wednesday, union negotiators said in a Facebook post that while some progress had been made with district leadership, “we still have not had meaningful conversations on priority issues like wages and insurance contributions for all three of our bargaining units,” and so would move forward with the vote.

If union members, who will be voting in blocks of time in the morning and after school, agree to authorize a strike, union leadership would then need to decide when to call one. State law requires the union give the district at least 10 days notice before the first day of a strike.

Results of the vote are not expected to be posted until late Thursday evening.

Like many teachers groups in the state, St. Paul educators have been working without a contract since July of last year. Teachers came close to a strike during the last bargaining cycle of 2022 before reaching a deal with the district.

In 2020, union members participated in a three-day strike before reaching a deal.

Among its priorities this year, the union said it’s seeking more staff for mental health teams in every building, increased pay, lower health insurance costs and more help for educators working with students who have special needs.

In a statement issued last week, the district said it hoped a strike could be avoided, but it has also said the unions proposals far exceed the money the district has budgeted for

While St. Paul Public Schools received about $54 million in new state revenue this school year, “large funding gaps remain for essential services and investments,” the district said, adding it plans to withdraw $34.4 million from its reserve funds to cover costs and also make “substantial budget cuts” as COVID-19 relief money expires later this year.

According to Education Minnesota, the statewide teachers union, just over 60 percent of the 328 local unions negotiating contracts with their districts have reached agreements, the slowest pace of settlements in 20 years.

Many districts, though, are managing to resolve contracts. In Anoka-Hennepin, the state’s largest school district, the teachers union recently reached an agreement. Union members voted on Wednesday to ratify it.