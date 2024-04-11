Three Minnesotans announced as Guggenheim Fellows

The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced their 2024 fellows today, including three artists from Minnesota: Visual artist Dyani White Hawk, author David Mura and painter Lamar Peterson.

The annual fellowship dates back to 1925 and is one of the most prestigious awards given to scholars and artists who are citizens and permanent residents of the United States and Canada.

Winners are chosen from a pool of approximately 3,000 applicants with about 175 fellowships are awarded annually. The fellowship is accompanied by a grant to help fund a specific project. The amount varies from project to project, but past grants have averaged between $40,000 and $55,000.